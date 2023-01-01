REGISTRATION INCLUDES ACCESS TO:

- Access to EBD Group's partneringONE® software starting 5 weeks prior to the event.

- Instant scheduling of your accepted partnering meetings. Each scheduled meeting will be assigned to a video conferencing room.

- Add specialty team members to join your partnering meeting free of charge as a guest for a more in-depth partnering conversation.

- Publication of your company and personal profiles on partneringONE®

- Submission of up to 150 requests per company for one-to-one meetings during the conference.

- Access to all live and pre-recorded panel discussions and fireside chats with global thought-leaders of the industry.

- Access to leading innovators from academia, start-up and scale up biotech companies who will be showcasing their technology in pre-recorded company pitches. These will start coming available 4 weeks prior to the event allowing you to preview potential partners.

PAYMENT INFORMATION

Credit card payment is required at check out. Please note that we will not issue refunds for VIP codes that were not entered at the time of registration. For questions regarding VIP codes, please contact ebdcustomerservice@ebdgroup.com.



INVESTOR INFORMATION

Qualified investors and research analysts are invited to request a complimentary registration to attend BioPharm America.

Qualified investors include funds managers, private equity and venture investors, angel investors, family offices, registered investment advisors and accredited investors who actively invest in the biotech, life science, digital medicine and medical technology space. Non-profit organizations with funds invested in healthcare may also qualify for a complimentary registration. Buy-side and sell-side research analysts should have active coverage of the healthcare sector. Please request a complimentary registration code here.



PRESS REGISTRATION

Journalists writing for industry-specific news/publishing organizations are welcome to attend BioPharm America Digital free of charge provided the terms of our press policy are satisfied. Please apply here. If approved, you will be notified via email and will receive a code to waive your registration fee. Please note that applicants who fail to meet the terms and conditions will be charged the general registration rate to attend. The BioPharm America organizers reserve the right to deny access to any applicant.

partneringONE® INFORMATION

Access to partneringONE® requires each user to provide a unique email address upon registration. Please provide the attendee's personal corporate email address when entering the delegate details during the checkout process. This email address is linked to the delegate’s partnering history and is their username to access the system. Information about your partneringONE account will be sent in a separate email within 2 business days of registering for the event.



CLICK HERE for information on cancellation, payment and replacement policies.