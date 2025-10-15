AI x Next Generation Clinical Trials

April TBD 2026|USA
Supercharge Your Trial: Transform AI from Concept to Clinical Reality
Unite with large pharma, emerging biotech, and CRO leaders to strategize AI implementation across the clinical trial ecosystem; optimize workflows, improve patient outcomes and prepare for the next regulatory and technological era
Join the Conversation. Connect the Ecosystem. Translate AI Insight into Clinical Trial Results.
Implement AI in Clinical Trials
- Design smarter studies and improve site selection and patient recruitment using AI integration frameworks from industry-leading case studies
- Reduce trial timelines, patient burden, and operational cost with synthetic control arms and in-silico modelling applied by top pharma and biotech teams
Enable Data Interoperability
- Overcome data fragmentation and disconnected data systems to achieve real-time insights and decision-making
- Strengthen collaboration between clinical, data and IT teams to enhance efficiency
- Align data flow from protocol design to regulatory submission to ensure compliance and reproducibility
Define ROI and Scale AI
- Measure and communicate ROI from early-stage pilots to enterprise rollout to secure executive and board alignment
- Discover approaches to assess the cost-efficiency of building vs. buying vs. partnering on AI-driven technology to evaluate long-term scalability for global operations
