DIGITAL REGISTRATION INCLUDES:

- Access to EBD Group's partneringONE® software starting four weeks prior to the event.

- Instant scheduling of your accepted partnering meetings.

- Publication of your company and personal profiles on partneringONE®

- Submission of up to 150 requests per company for one-to-one meetings.

- Access to on-demand content, such as company presentations, panel discussions, and company showcases.

PRESS REGISTRATION

Journalists writing for industry-specific news/publishing organizations are welcome to attend BIO-Europe Spring 2023 free of charge provided the terms of our press policy are satisfied. Please apply here. If approved you will be notified via email and will receive a code to waive your registration fee. Please note that applicants who fail to meet the terms and conditions will be charged the general registration rate to attend. The EBD organizers reserve the right to deny access to any applicant.

partneringONE®

Access to partneringONE requires each delegate to provide their own personal corporate email address in their delegate details during the checkout process. This email address is their username to access the partnering system. Partnering history is linked to this email address between events.

Information about your partneringONE® account will be sent in a separate email within 2 business days of registering for the event.