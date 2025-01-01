Presentation Fee:

Biotech and Midsize Pharma Presentation Fee: 900 EUR

Presentation Fee: 900 EUR Academic Innovator and Next Generation Presentation Fee: 365 EUR (VIP CODE SENT IN ACCEPTANCE EMAIL)

NOTE: if you are Academic Innovator and Next Generation presenter please add the registration to basket, then add in the VIP code you received in your acceptance email.

Registration Fee:

Registration for the conference is required from at least one person from your company to have a company presentation featured on your profile

By proceeding to check-out and paying your presentation fee you acknowledge that you have read and agree to our PRESENTING COMPANY TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

CLICK HERE for information on cancellation, payment and replacement policies.

Applies to all 2026 events: Credit card payment is required at check out. Please note that we will not issue refunds for VIP codes that were not entered at the time of registration.







