Crypto and Digital Assets Regulation & Compliance
Returning in 2026
London, UK
Returning in 2026|London, UK

Crypto and Digital Assets Regulation & Compliance

Build your risk and controls framework as regulation is shaped to heighten investor protection and increase institutional investment

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who attended Crypto and Digital Assets Regulation & Compliance 2024.

Download the 2024 agenda to stay up to date with future developments.

Shape your risk & controls framework as regulation solidifies. 2024 highlights included:

Marketing and operating under the Travel Rule

Hear directly from the industry participants who are acting under the Travel Rule, so you can shape your marketing practices.

Understand the steps they have taken and resources required to shape their marketing practices within the confines of the regulation.

Fighting financial crime following MICA

Keep up to date with the evolving threat landscape as MICA starts to have an effect. Benchmark your practices against your peers.

Gauge the existing market manipulation and market abuse practices being employed to shape your conduct controls.

How the market is opening up and growing AuM

Hear how the recent ETF launches and potential for integration of digital assets into 'traditional' regulatory structures are increasing flows.

With traditional investors, exchanges and market infrastructure adopting digital assets you can shape your risk controls to capitalise.

2024 agenda highlights included:

How markets and product innovation are evolving

Marketing and operating under the Travel Rule

Building a framework to protect investors and foster innovation

Fighting financial crime following MiCA

How custody is being safeguarded

Adapting Trad-Fi controls to manage crypto risk

Austrian Financial Market Authority

Very good composition of different topics/approaches, good mixture of technical and regulatory issues, profound knowledge of speakers.

