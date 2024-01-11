Crypto and Digital Assets Regulation & Compliance
Build your risk and controls framework as regulation is shaped to heighten investor protection and increase institutional investment
Shape your risk & controls framework as regulation solidifies. 2024 highlights included:
Marketing and operating under the Travel Rule
Hear directly from the industry participants who are acting under the Travel Rule, so you can shape your marketing practices.
Understand the steps they have taken and resources required to shape their marketing practices within the confines of the regulation.
Fighting financial crime following MICA
Keep up to date with the evolving threat landscape as MICA starts to have an effect. Benchmark your practices against your peers.
Gauge the existing market manipulation and market abuse practices being employed to shape your conduct controls.
How the market is opening up and growing AuM
Hear how the recent ETF launches and potential for integration of digital assets into 'traditional' regulatory structures are increasing flows.
With traditional investors, exchanges and market infrastructure adopting digital assets you can shape your risk controls to capitalise.
Crypto and digital regulatory experts that spoke in 2024 included:
2024 agenda highlights included:
How markets and product innovation are evolving
Building a framework to protect investors and foster innovation
Fighting financial crime following MiCA
How custody is being safeguarded
Adapting Trad-Fi controls to manage crypto risk
Austrian Financial Market Authority
Very good composition of different topics/approaches, good mixture of technical and regulatory issues, profound knowledge of speakers.
