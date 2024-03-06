This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Project Finance & Infrastructure

The Mechanics of Project Finance

  • Starting 6 Mar, 2024
  • +  Starting in Jul
  • Nov
  • Scheduled Digital
In association with:
Master the intricate dynamics of project finance with our online postgraduate course. Explore key mechanics, financial models, and risk management strategies essential for successful project development.
Governance, Risk & Compliance

Climate Risk and TCFD

  • 4 Mar, 2024
  • 2 days
  • +   Sep
  • London, UK
Enrol in our comprehensive Climate Risk and TCFD Training Course to grasp the pivotal role of climate change in financial risk management. Gain insights into regulatory mandates from authorities, ensuring your institution's proficiency in assessing climate-related risks and opportunities.
Sector Specific

Certificate in Real Estate Process for Development & Investment (REPDI)

  • 4 Mar, 2024
  • 4 days
  • +   Nov
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Take our comprehensive Real Estate Process Development and Investment Course and gain the skills and knowledge you need to succeed in real estate.
FinTech

Artificial Intelligence in Banking

  • 7 Mar, 2024
  • 2 days
  • +   Nov
  • London, UK
Artificial Intelligence in Banking training course
Corporate Finance

Corporate Debt Restructuring and Turnaround

  • 11 Mar, 2024
  • 2 days
  • +   Sep
  • London, UK
Navigate the complexities of Corporate Debt Restructuring and Turnaround in today's economic landscape. Our two-day course equips you with practical strategies to identify and manage problem loans efficiently.
Derivatives & Trading

Mastering Financial Products and Derivatives

  • 15 Apr, 2024
  • +   Nov
Explore the mechanics, risks, and investor rewards across a spectrum of financial instruments in the Mastering Financial Products course. Delve into derivatives construction, trading platforms, and motivations driving instrument selection. Gain vital insights into today’s volatile financial markets.
Search All Courses72
How Would You Like To Learn?

IFF Distance Learning

Wherever you are located, you’ll learn from our world-renowned trainers, entirely online.

With distance learning, you choose where and when you study, and the pace at which you work.

Our Distance Learning Courses

IFF Face-to-Face Courses

Choose from our series of exclusive and topical face-to-face, CPD-certified courses such as FinTech, Cryptocurrencies, Climate Risk, Risk Management and so much more...

Our Face-to-Face Courses

IFF Corporate Solutions

We create bespoke digital learning solutions at a local and global level.

So whether you are looking to train a small department or deliver a training programme at an organisational level, we have the scope, experience and resources to support you at every level.

Find out more

Receive A Postgraduate Certificate From Middlesex University

Selected IFF Training programmes are quality assured by Middlesex University and you will receive a Middlesex award on successful completion. However, if university validation isn’t a priority to you there is still the opportunity to take the standard non-validated course.

Introducing IFF in the Middle East

The Middle East has long been a hub of economic activity, attracting professionals from diverse industries who strive to enhance their knowledge and skills to excel in today's competitive landscape. In our commitment to supporting your professional growth and addressing the evolving needs of the region, we are now bringing our renowned International Faculty of Finance (IFF) training courses from the United Kingdom to Dubai, UAE!

Explore from a range of financial topics

Choose from a series of courses in Governance, Risk & Compliance, Private Capital, Corporate Finance, Fintech, Wealth & Investment Management, Derivatives and Trading, Project Finance & Infrastructure, Sustainability & Renewables or sector-specific.

Attend the course In-person or Online

A learning solution that allows you to choose your environment: Learn In-Person or Remotely. Giving you the best of both worlds and the flexibility to choose which format suits you best.

Get trained by Subject Matter Experts

Our commitment to excellence drives us to carefully select and engage subject matter experts as trainers for our courses. These experts possess a wealth of practical knowledge and experience in their respective fields, ensuring that our training participants receive the most relevant, up-to-date, and industry-specific insights.

Past Delegate

Loved the course! I learnt a lot and it was great to have such a flexible way to learn