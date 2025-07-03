Tax for Private Equity Funds
UK carried interest reforms
- Clarify the ongoing uncertainties that fund tax leads face.
- Assess the broader impact of the reform on fund operations, investor relations and the overall investment landscape.
Hear from HMRC & HM Treasury
- Meet and make connections with those who are shaping UK tax regulation.
- Benefit from a fireside chat with Matthew Parry from HMT, and Robert Smith from HMRC and follow up with them afterwards.
US, European and international tax
- Gain a thorough update on relevant case law and corporate tax reforms.
- Implement changes following OECD BEPS, FDII as well as BlueCrest and other relevant rulings.
Meet UK tax requirements
- Check your understanding and remain up to date on the changing UK regulation.
- Implement rulings around salaried members, non-dom reforms, tax packs, share plans and more.
In-house and private practice experts who spoke in 2025 included:
Tax for Private Equity Funds 2025 covered all the topics you needed to navigate global tax challenges
- Stay informed on key tax reforms: Gain expert insights into critical updates such as carried interest reforms, Pillar 2 developments, and other major tax changes impacting global businesses
- Learn from landmark cases: Discover valuable lessons from pivotal cases including BlueCrest, Millican, and Hargreaves, with practical takeaways to improve compliance and manage tax risks
- Gain global perspectives: Hear from advisors with deep expertise in key jurisdictions including Ireland, Italy, UK, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Greece — essential for businesses with cross-border operations
- Master compliance challenges: Understand complex issues such as Section 1446 withholding tax obligations, investor reporting requirements, and navigating HMRC guidance to ensure you stay compliant
- Access practical solutions: Learn from experienced industry professionals sharing real-world strategies for tackling tax disputes, managing audits, and ensuring efficient tax planning
- Network with industry leaders: Connect with key decision-makers, senior advisors, and multinational tax professionals to expand your knowledge, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships
Who did 2025 attendees connect with?
Past attendee job titles include:
Associate Director, CFO, Compliance Manager, Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Deputy CFO, Finance Director, Finance Manager, Financial Controller, Group Financial Controller, Head of FS Tax, Head of Tax, International Counsel, International Regulatory Relations, International Tax Advisor, Legal & Compliance Director, Managing Director, Partner, Senior Associate, Senior Manager, Tax Director, Tax Manager, Tax Partner, Vice President of Tax Structuring, Vice President Tax.
Past attendee PE firms include:
abrdn Private Equity, Apera Asset Management, Arcus Infrastructure Partners, Ardian Investment UK, Argan Capital, AS BaltCap, Baltoro Partners, BlueGem Capital Partners, Brockwell Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, Coller Capital, H.I.G. Capital, Harbourvest, Hayfin Capital Management, Helios Investment Partners, Montagu Private Equity, Mouro Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, Park Square Capital, Quantum Capital Partners.
