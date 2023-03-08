Therapeutic Area Partnerships Women's Health 2023

2-Day Digital Conference,
8:00AM EST // 1:00PM GMT // 2:00PM CET
Women's Health: Invest, Partner & Collaborate to Ensure Sustainable Growth & Elevate Awareness
Join the trail blazers in the new era of women's health as they dive into critical discussions on endometriosis, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome, stress urinary incontinence and more...
Meet the Deal-Makers in Big Pharma, Biotech, Investment, Femtech, Academia, & Public Health
Rise Above The Competition & Innovate Women's Health
Investment & Partnership In Women’s Health
- Hear from CEOs of the best upcoming innovative femtech and start-up companies
- Numerous opportunities to get on board with the innovators before the hype gets real
- Extensive analysis of the women’s health market to ensure you're making the right investments
Digitalizing Healthcare & Optimizing AI
- Case study on connecting: Reach millions of women through innovative software
- Understand the science behind the newest medical devices changing the landscape of diagnostics
- Partner with the computer-savvy start-ups who can revolutionise your business strategy
Break Taboos & Lead the Fight to Liberate Women
- Be at the forefront of the fight against taboos on menopause, stress urinary incontinence and more
- Hear from academics with novel therapies targeting endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome
- Multiple new medical devices on show which have a consumer market in the billions
OUR 2023 ATTENDEES
About THERAPEUTIC AREA PARTNERSHIPS WOMEN'S HEALTH
Therapeutic Area Partnerships (TAP) Women's Health will be positioned for attendees to learn from the best minds that drive life sciences forward, and to help industry leaders develop meaningful partnerships and explore bold new ideas to overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges.
Many conditions fall under “women’s health”; the menopause, endometriosis, urinary stress incontinence, and polycystic ovary syndrome to name a few. These issues can affect any women and have been overlooked for far too long. A cultural shift is taking place in openly expressing and understanding women’s suffering, allowing the market to evolve significantly. Combined with advancements in technologies and diagnostics, there is an opportunity for even more growth in this space. TAP Women’s Health will explore what’s been done and uncover potential possibilities.
While we know there is a lot going on in the industry at the moment, now more than ever, we find it necessary to deliver quality content to the community of innovators, executives, rising pioneers, entrepreneurs, investors, and scientists who are moving the needle in improving patient outcomes.
BIG IDEAS FOR WHEN YOU ARE SHORT ON TIME
2-day digital events are designed to help you cut through the noise and engage with the content that is critical to your development. Expect short-form digital events packed with detailed insights to help you elevate your knowledge in an impactful way.
Tailored Networking
Surround yourself with truly like-minded individuals who are influencing the part of the industry that is specific to you and your role. Swap tips and business cards with the leaders in women's healthcare on our best-in-class digital event platform. This is your chance to position yourself as a thought-leader and develop your skills even further.
Big Ideas with Great Value
2-day digital events allow you to obtain the key updates you require at an extremely affordable rate. Obtain the critical updates specific to your research and company objectives coupled with the opportunities to meet with thought-leaders in the field - opening up easily-accessible learning opportunities like never before.
Speed and Ease
Traveling is not always the best option, especially when key projects are in progress. Now you'll be able to support your research armed with the latest tools and knowledge required for success - without the time-commitment that comes with in-person events. Truly tailored to the time-short leaders in industry, with 2-day digital events you can weave your learning opportunities within your day-to-day schedule.