Therapeutic Area Partnerships Women's Health 2023

Therapeutic Area Partnerships (TAP) Women's Health will be positioned for attendees to learn from the best minds that drive life sciences forward, and to help industry leaders develop meaningful partnerships and explore bold new ideas to overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges.

Many conditions fall under “women’s health”; the menopause, endometriosis, urinary stress incontinence, and polycystic ovary syndrome to name a few. These issues can affect any women and have been overlooked for far too long. A cultural shift is taking place in openly expressing and understanding women’s suffering, allowing the market to evolve significantly. Combined with advancements in technologies and diagnostics, there is an opportunity for even more growth in this space. TAP Women’s Health will explore what’s been done and uncover potential possibilities.

While we know there is a lot going on in the industry at the moment, now more than ever, we find it necessary to deliver quality content to the community of innovators, executives, rising pioneers, entrepreneurs, investors, and scientists who are moving the needle in improving patient outcomes.