The complete apartment playbook
Initial underwriting. Political hurdles. Affordable scale.
Turn the new rules into your competitive advantage
+
senior decision-makers
140+
Building owners, developers and investors
50+
government officials
15+
Expert speakers
The essentials
Tailored for institutional developers, lenders, and professionals active in apartment development.
A deep dive into financial viability, proformas, feasibility, rescue capital, long-term apartment ownership, and more.
When: December 1, 2026
Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building
The only event covering the entire development timeline
Why attend?
After years of challenging development climate, the demand for apartments is surging. Fueled by the government's upcoming budget and focus on new rental housing.
Join 250+ decision-makers for actionable insights, high-impact networking, and strategies to seize emerging business opportunities.
With expert keynotes, real-world case studies, and timely market updates, this year's program will accelerate your learning & decision-making.
What you'll learn?
Get strategic clarity and insights to succeed in 2026 and beyond.
Key topics include:
- Private equity and joint ventures
- Apartment proforma & financing
- Essentials of feasibility, design & lease-up
- The condo pivot to rental
Who's speaking?
Hear from industry experts, active in the Canadian multi-residential markets, including:
- Derek Lobo, CEO, Rock Advisors Inc.
- Adrian Rocca, Founder & CEO, Fitzrovia
- Jim Dimanis, COO, National Apartment Council
- and more
Connect with industry's top decision-makers
Who attends?
250+ attendees include:
- Developers
- Investors
- Municipalities
- Financiers
- and more
How you can network with them
This niche conference is structured to help you meet the right people for your business.
Engage in face-to-face conversations, build meaningful partnerships, and connect with key industry leaders.
Jumpstart your networking with the event app and mingle with fellow attendees during breakfast, refreshments, and lunch.
Snapshot of companies that attend the conference:
AIMCo / Alberta Investment
Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd
Arcadis
Arrowleaf Real Estate
Avenue 31 Capital Inc
Baydo Group of Companies
BG Genesis
BNS
Brosko Property Management Limited
Canada Green Building Council
Canada ICI
Canam
CARMA Corp
CBRE Limited
CFO Capital
Chamberlaim Architect Services Ltd.
City of Hamilton
CityFlats
Clark Construction Management
Colliers Project Leaders
Constructions Morin
Cretney Williams Investments
Crux Capital
Defence Construction Canada
Desjardins
Diverso Energy
Environics Analytics
Fitzrovia
Generation REIT
Greenrock / Greenwin
Group Yuli
JLL Canada
KingSett Capital
Krcmar Surveyors
Leschuk Developments Inc.
London Property Corp
Maoki
Milecastle Inc.
Milhaus
Oben Group
Old Oak Properties
PCI Developments
Peakhill Capital
Peach Valley Development Inc
Pinemount Development Ltd.
Ridge Avenue Capital
Riverside Project Limited Partnership
RSM Canada
Rural Stores Ltd
SHAPE
Skyecord
Skyline Group of Companies
Stoica Immobilier
Stubbe's
SVN Rock Advisors Inc.
Target 1 Real Estate Limited
TCU Development Corporation
TD Bank
Terracap Group of Companies
The Self Funding House
Townline Homes Inc.
University of Calgary
Properties Group (UCPG)
VanMar Construction Inc.
Ware Malcomb
Woodbourne Canada Management
WoodGreen Community Services
Wyse Meter Solutions
Yeoman & Company