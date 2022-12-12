This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Quality & Validation
December 12 – 13, 2022
Digital Conference8:00AM EST // 1:00PM GMT // 2:00PM CET
Advanced solutions & best practices to achieve regulatory, quality & validation compliance

Review Best Practices. Improve Data Integrity. Prepare for Audits & Regulatory Investigation. Understand New Software Guidelines.

DISCOVER THE BEST PRACTICES AND LATEST INNOVATIONS TO ACHIEVE REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

Harness the Know-How of Industry Leaders with Case Studies

  • Re-examine Strategies and Techniques for Process and Cleaning Validation
  • Uncover the Latest in Cleanroom, Facilities and Utilities Validation
  • Understand the Latest Trends and Observations in Data Integrity
  • Strategize on Current Challenges in Data Integrity and Identify Ways to Mitigate Risk by Automation

Simplify Compliance & Understand the Regulatory Landscape

  • Dive into Questions to Problem-Solve the Metrics for Validation
  • Learn about the Basics of Validation Statistics (for new or non-statisticians)
  • Master Procedures for Internal Audit and Regulatory Investigation Preparedness

Boost Productivity with the Latest Technologies & Innovations

  • A Case Study: An Insight into Successful CSV
  • Discover the Emerging Software Validation Guidelines: GAMP 5 and CSA
  • Insight into Innovations in the Validation of Cloud-based Technology Systems
  • Stay on the Pulse with Pharma 4.0 - The Digital Transformation of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Owner, Process Validation

Beckman Coulter

Validation Week had a great group of presenters, and fostered open communication between industry and regulatory agency attendees.