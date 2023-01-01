APPLIES TO ALL 2023 EVENTS:



Credit card payment is required at check out. Please note that we will not issue refunds for VIP codes that were not entered at the time of registration.

SPECIAL OFFER FOR PRE-REVENUE BIOPHARMAS AND ACADEMICS Pre-revenue Biotech and Pharma companies, Tech Transfer Offices can attend as a team of five (5) for the price of one (1) ticket. 1 x Complimentary All-Access Pass & 3 x Complimentary Digital Access Passes.

All five delegates must be part of the same organization and email addresses must match the company/institution domain stated when registering.

To receive this offer, please ensure to select the “Pre-revenue BioPharma and Academic Registration” as the delegate type on the All-Access page here and register your first paying delegate. If your company qualifies for this pass, you will be notified by our registration team in the following days with instructions on how to register the rest of the team.

In order to qualify for this pass, the following criteria must be met:

Biotech and Pharma criteria:

Be pre-revenue

The company must be engaged in developing their own pipeline of, Therapeutics or diagnostics, or Technology platforms, or Digital medicine products



Tech Transfer Office and Academic criteria: Be a not-for-profit university, hospital or institute, commercializing biotechnology therapeutics projects, technology platforms or digital medicine projects.

Step One: Register and pay for an All-Access pass here

Step Two: EBD Customer Relations will vett your registration.

Step Three: If your company qualifies, you will receive a confirmation email with a VIP code to register 1 x Complimentary All Access Pass & 3 x Complimentary Digital Access Passes.





PRESS REGISTRATION

Journalists writing for industry-specific news/publishing organizations are welcome to attend BIO-Europe 2023 free of charge provided the terms of our press policy are satisfied. Please apply here. If approved you will be notified via email and will receive a code to waive your registration fee. Please note that applicants who fail to meet the terms and conditions will be charged the general registration rate to attend. The BIO-Europe organizers reserve the right to deny access to any applicant.

Access to partneringONE requires each delegate to provide their own personal corporate email address in their delegate details during the checkout process.

This email address is their username to access the partnering system. Partnering history is linked to this email address between events.

Information about your partneringONE® account will be sent in a separate email within 2 business days of registering for the event.

