Certificate in Design Thinking Process for Project Managers
Why Attend?
Certificate in Design Thinking Process for Project Managers is a roadmap that explores the practices fuelling innovation researched and developed by IDEO, Apple, Frog Design, and the Stanford University Design School. Over the course of three days, participants will explore the need for customerfocused thinking and explore that not all innovation involves product innovation.
They will experience the value that innovating around processes and services can bring to an organisation and discover how to implement a test-and-learn mentality that captures more value for the organisation more quickly.
Benefits Of Attending
- Learn the five-phase design thinking process to successfully apply design thinking
- Describe three essential prerequisites for optimum solutions to the problems
- Explore the 10 types of innovation (Larry Doblin’s research)
- Breakdown an existing product, service, model, or strategy into components and manipulate them to overcome mental fixedness and generate ideas
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
- Project Managers – Imbibe a structured method of problem solving through collaboration, innovation, and acceleration
- Current or Aspiring Innovation Managers - Develop an innovation mindset and toolkit to guide your team or organisation’s strategy
- Entrepreneurs – Leverage frameworks and techniques to bring new and innovative products or services to market
- Project Managers, Product Managers, Developers, and Marketers - Create products and services that resonate with your audience by understanding and applying human-centered design
Course Information
Instructional Delivery Method: In-Person and Live Online
Prerequisite & Advanced Preparation: Reading material will be sent prior to the course
Delivered by George
Dr. George Sifri is a senior consultant with Strategy Execution. He has more than 30 years of experience in managing projects and has worked with companies such as Motorola, HP, DOW JONES, BP, ABB Group, Orange, PKN Orlen, Lukoil, Novatek, Evraz, and Novartis.
Run this course in-house
