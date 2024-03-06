Why Attend?

Certificate in Design Thinking Process for Project Managers is a roadmap that explores the practices fuelling innovation researched and developed by IDEO, Apple, Frog Design, and the Stanford University Design School. Over the course of three days, participants will explore the need for customerfocused thinking and explore that not all innovation involves product innovation.

They will experience the value that innovating around processes and services can bring to an organisation and discover how to implement a test-and-learn mentality that captures more value for the organisation more quickly.