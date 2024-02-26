This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC



Informa Connect Academy

Over the past three decades, Informa Connect has been recognised as an expert training partner for industry professionals.

Informa Connect Academy strengthens our commitment to learning and provides even more opportunities for ambitious individuals and organisations to access world-class training — all in one place.

View our Upcoming Courses

Exceptional training across diverse sectors by a faculty of renowned instructors.

We are committed to excellence in education and ensuring that you have all the support you need to succeed in your chosen career. We have decades of experience, and are constantly striving to create a learning environment that fosters growth, networking, and professional advancement.

Strategy & Innovation
Technology

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) / Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

  • 26 Feb, 2024
  • 4 days
  • +   Dec
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Get ahead in Blockchain for Business Foundation with complete analysis training. Become a specialist in blockchain for business certification today!
Apply Now
east
Apply Now
east
Innovation & Digital Shipping

Certificate in Smart Shipping

  • Starting 21 Feb, 2024
  • Scheduled Digital
Understand new technologies in maritime and how to leverage this for efficiency within your business.
Audit, Risk & Governance

Certificate in Governance, Risk Management & Compliance (GRC)

  • 26 Feb, 2024
  • 4 days
  • +   May
  • Jun
  • more
  • English
  • Arabic
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Remain updated on the latest techniques and tools for auditing, risk management governance with our auditing risk management courses. Sign up today!
Apply Now
east
Apply Now
east
Ship Manning & Operations

Certificate in Vessel Maintenance

  • Starting 22 Feb, 2024
  • On Demand Now
  • Scheduled Digital
Learn how to achieve maximum vessel efficiency, delivered online over 12 weeks by Lloyd's Maritime Academy.
Energy

Electricity Industry Fundamentals

  • 5 Mar, 2024
  • 2 days
  • +   May
  • Sep
  • Melbourne
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Power your knowledge with Electricity Industry Fundamentals. Master the energy basics and earn certification with Informa Connect Academy.
Apply Now
east
Rail

CENELEC TS 50701 – Rail Cyber Security

  • Starting 12 Feb, 2024
  • +  Starting in Aug
  • Scheduled Digital
Apply Now
east
Secure rail systems with CENELEC TS 50701 rail cyber security training. Join online courses at Informa Connect Academy to develop your expertise and protect rail systems.
Apply Now
east
HR

Labour & Employment Law in the UAE

  • 28 Feb, 2024
  • 2 days
  • +   May
  • Nov
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Join our detailed UAE labour and employment law training course. Get familiar with these laws and ensure you or your company is complying with them.
Apply Now
east
Procurement, Supply & Logistics

Contract Management and Administration Fundamentals

  • 21 Feb, 2024
  • 2 days
  • +   Mar
  • Jun
  • more
  • Melbourne
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Master contract management and administration fundamentals. Gain vital contract skills and learn key steps with Informa Connect Academy.
Apply Now
east
Strategy & Innovation

Balanced Scorecard Professional Certification Boot Camp

  • 21 Apr, 2024
  • 5 days
  • +   Jun
  • Jul
  • more
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Join our expert-led boot camp to earn your Balanced Scorecard Professional Certification. Gain practical skills, boost your career, and drive success.
Apply Now
east
HR

Certificate in Job Analysis & Descriptions, Job Evaluation & Grades with Robert Mosley

  • 22 Apr, 2024
  • 4 days
  • +   Nov
  • Dec
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Online, Online
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Find the best opportunity online: Our Job Analysis Documentation & Evaluation. Acquire a new understanding of key factors in organisation functioning.
Apply Now
east
HR

Certificate in Compensation & Reward Management with Robert Mosley

  • 29 Apr, 2024
  • 6 days
  • +   Jul
  • Dec
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Sign up with Informa Academy to attend our compensation and reward management course and learn more about pay strategies, compensation structures, and more with Robert Mosley
Apply Now
east
Marketing, Sales & Communications

AIPMM - Certified Product Manager / Certified Product Marketing Manager

  • 25 May, 2024
  • 6 days
  • +   Dec
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Live Digital
Apply Now
east
Enroll in this certified Product Marketing Manager Course. Learn how to apply new strategies in your field. Take advantage of this unique opportunity.
Apply Now
east
An expert faculty

Our instructors are a team of international and regional industry experts, thought leaders, and practitioners, all with extensive experience in their respective fields.

Together, they bring a wealth of practical knowledge and industry expertise to your learning experience.

View our stellar faculty

Across global locations

Wherever you are located, Informa Connect Academy gives you access to a world of opportunities.

Prepare to upskill for success by joining our courses in the United Kingdom, APAC and the Middle East – or study remotely with a wealth of online options.

View all courses

With renowned partners

Informa Connect Academy training is offered in partnership with esteemed professional bodies and world-renowned educational institutions.

The partnerships we have developed will enrich your learning experience by offering you direct access to expertise and experience with a global perspective.


See all partners

Specialist brands that are globally recognised

Informa Connect Academy is proud to be home to two industry-recognised training brands: Lloyd’s Maritime Academy and International Faculty of Finance.

Both are highly respected in their sectors for the calibre of their courses, breadth of syllabus and the academic qualifications they offer.

Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Your maritime career, on course

Providing a lifelong career pathway for maritime professionals

Discover our Maritime courses

International Faculty of Finance

Unlock Your Financial Potential

Join elite academic education and training for banking and finance professionals

Discover our Finance Courses

Even more...flexibility: our training formats

Open Enrolment Courses

We offer a comprehensive and flexible learning experience, allowing you to join our courses in person or live – digitally, ensuring you never miss a valuable learning opportunity again.

Study with Informa Connect Academy whether you are in the Middle East, UK, APAC or elsewhere, to advance your career and give your organisation a competitive edge.

Download the Global Catalogue

Digital Learning Courses

Digital learning allows you to obtain any level of qualification from introductory certifications through to a full MBA from world-renowned universities.

Work full-time whilst studying, and benefit from the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals from across the world.

Our Digital Learning courses

On Demand Courses

Many of the bestselling Lloyd's Maritime Academy Certificates are now available on-demand on our innovative e-learning platform.

On-demand courses give you complete control over your training experience.

Choose your course. Choose your preferred start date. Define the pace you would like to learn. Then simply access whenever and from wherever you are. Our platform gives you full control.

All On Demand Courses

Customised Training Solutions

Informa Connect Academy learning solutions help organisations to design and deliver impactful training in multiple languages and formats, to suit every requirement.

We work globally with our clients to unlock potential across their entire organisation, ensuring they maintain a competitive edge and their people are empowered.

Find out more