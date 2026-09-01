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Your maritime career, on course

Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Providing a lifelong career pathway for maritime professionals

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Download the 2026 Calendareast

Online maritime training, certificates, diplomas and postgraduate degrees for shipping professionals

At Lloyd’s Maritime Academy, professionals across the global shipping industry build expertise that moves careers forward. Learn through flexible pathways - live scheduled programmes or on-demand study designed around real-world challenges.

Choose from flexible online learning pathways, including live instructor-led courses and on-demand maritime training programmes designed around real-world operational, technical, and regulatory challenges.

Whether you work in shipping operations, marine engineering, maritime law, energy, finance, or leadership, you can study from anywhere in the world and develop the expertise to navigate the future of maritime with confidence.

Discover

Our Certificates offer you an opportunity to explore a wide range of specialised topics, whether you are looking for more grounding or specialisation, to advance your career, try out a new field, or pursue a long-time passion.

Discover: view all Certificate courses

Develop

Our Diplomas are awarded by Further and Higher Education maritime partners and offer more structured content. Expect valuable insights and practical take-aways from renowned experts.

Develop: view all Diploma courses

Distinguish

Our Postgraduate courses have been designed to help you become a more skilled and versatile industry professional. You will earn qualities like leadership, critical and analytical thinking, creativity, and communication.

Distinguish: view all Postgraduate courses
Download the 2026 Prospectuseast
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Build a future-ready maritime workforce

Elevate by Lloyd’s Maritime Academy delivers expert-led online learning for maritime organisations worldwide. Develop operational capability, strengthen workforce performance, and scale training globally -with zero travel and minimal downtime.

  • 120+ Certificates
  • +400 Modules
  • Real-time Analytics
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Explore maritime courses designed to advance your career and professional growth

Maritime Legal, Regulation & Insurance

Certificate in Maritime Disputes & Arbitration

  • Starting 1 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>With the aim of avoiding complex and costly legal proceedings where unnecessary, this course familiarises you with the alternatives, including negotiation and mediation.</p>
Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Certificate in Pipeline Engineering

  • Starting 1 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>This online course examines the design, construction, maintenance and operations of one of the key elements used in the transportation of oil and gas: pipelines.</p>
Management & Leadership in Maritime

Certificate in Shipping Markets Analysis

  • Starting 2 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>Earn your professional certificate and gain practical skills for data-driven decisions in shipping.</p>
Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Certificate in Shipping Business

  • Starting 3 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>Study the background to commercial, legal, technical and financial drivers in the shipping sector.</p>
Management & Leadership in Maritime

Certificate in Commercial Management and Procurement

  • Starting 15 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>Procurement, business development, relationship management, risks, negotiation and strategy</p>
Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Certificate in Crew Manning

  • Starting 16 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>Gain a deeper understanding of the requirements for seafarers with our effective crew manning operations course and discover related issues including crew retention, mental health and automation for a better workflow.</p>
Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Certificate in Logistics Management

  • Starting 16 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>This part-time distance education course provides a comprehensive grounding in the major disciplines of logistics management.</p>
Lloyd's Maritime Academy

Certificate in KPIs for Ports & Terminals

  • Starting 17 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>Learn how to apply KPIs to transform your port and terminal performance or ensure your client is delivering you the best service</p>
Maritime Legal, Regulation & Insurance

Certificate in Tanker Chartering

  • Starting 17 Sep, 2026
  • Scheduled Digital
  • On Demand Now
<p>Get ahead of the market with our new Certificate in Tanker Chartering, built on over ten years of experience teaching chartering by online learning.</p>
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Hear from our Ambassadors

From Classroom to Career: Nicoleta's Maritime Learning Journey

Listen from our brilliant Student Ambassador Nicoleta Valeanu, Founder & CEO of MaryTeam, as she shares her journey with our maritime courses. Her genuine insights showcase the real-world skills and industry knowledge she gained during her studies with us. A massive thank you to Nicoleta for choosing us and for this lovely testimonial!

Past Student

Lloyd's Martime Academy

2019

The flexibility of course fees payments, clarity of the course materials and the quality of the course materials are excellent

Hear from our Alumni and Ambassadorseast

For Business

At Lloyd's Maritime Academy we work globally with our clients to design and deliver learning solutions which help to build capacity and drive performance within teams.


We really understand how learning works and we are experts in designing & delivering programmes which provide the tools and motivation to help improve results and drive change within your organisation.

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Strategic Alliances

By combining our comprehensive curriculum and expert faculty with the specialised strengths of our partners, we create an unmatched educational ecosystem that prepares maritime professionals to excel in today's complex global shipping environment.