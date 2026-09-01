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Your maritime career, on course
Lloyd's Maritime Academy
Providing a lifelong career pathway for maritime professionals
Online maritime training, certificates, diplomas and postgraduate degrees for shipping professionals
At Lloyd’s Maritime Academy, professionals across the global shipping industry build expertise that moves careers forward. Learn through flexible pathways - live scheduled programmes or on-demand study designed around real-world challenges.
Choose from flexible online learning pathways, including live instructor-led courses and on-demand maritime training programmes designed around real-world operational, technical, and regulatory challenges.
Whether you work in shipping operations, marine engineering, maritime law, energy, finance, or leadership, you can study from anywhere in the world and develop the expertise to navigate the future of maritime with confidence.
Build a future-ready maritime workforce
Elevate by Lloyd’s Maritime Academy delivers expert-led online learning for maritime organisations worldwide. Develop operational capability, strengthen workforce performance, and scale training globally -with zero travel and minimal downtime.
- 120+ Certificates
- +400 Modules
- Real-time Analytics
Explore maritime courses designed to advance your career and professional growth
Certificate in Maritime Disputes & Arbitration
- Starting 1 Sep, 2026
- Scheduled Digital
- On Demand Now
Certificate in Crew Manning
- Starting 16 Sep, 2026
- Scheduled Digital
- On Demand Now
Hear from our Ambassadors
From Classroom to Career: Nicoleta's Maritime Learning Journey
Listen from our brilliant Student Ambassador Nicoleta Valeanu, Founder & CEO of MaryTeam, as she shares her journey with our maritime courses. Her genuine insights showcase the real-world skills and industry knowledge she gained during her studies with us. A massive thank you to Nicoleta for choosing us and for this lovely testimonial!
Past Student
Lloyd's Martime Academy
2019
The flexibility of course fees payments, clarity of the course materials and the quality of the course materials are excellent
For Business
At Lloyd's Maritime Academy we work globally with our clients to design and deliver learning solutions which help to build capacity and drive performance within teams.
We really understand how learning works and we are experts in designing & delivering programmes which provide the tools and motivation to help improve results and drive change within your organisation.
Strategic Alliances
By combining our comprehensive curriculum and expert faculty with the specialised strengths of our partners, we create an unmatched educational ecosystem that prepares maritime professionals to excel in today's complex global shipping environment.