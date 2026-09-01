At Lloyd’s Maritime Academy, professionals across the global shipping industry build expertise that moves careers forward. Learn through flexible pathways - live scheduled programmes or on-demand study designed around real-world challenges.

Choose from flexible online learning pathways, including live instructor-led courses and on-demand maritime training programmes designed around real-world operational, technical, and regulatory challenges.

Whether you work in shipping operations, marine engineering, maritime law, energy, finance, or leadership, you can study from anywhere in the world and develop the expertise to navigate the future of maritime with confidence.