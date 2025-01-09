Certified Learning & Development Professional
Take charge of your training operations. From analysis to design, development, implementation, and evaluation of training; learn what is needed to become a key strategic partner within your organisation
Sign Up for Our Certified Learning & Development Professional Training
Manage resources, processes and technology to develop and deliver training solutions from one of the best courses for learning and development professionals
Course Overview
The post-pandemic world has completely changed. Millions of workers have been working from home, but nearly all organisations have had to rapidly rethink how and where we work. In this “New Normal” of work, traditional approaches to training management and delivery are being rethought and redesigned, using new technologies, to allow for enhanced digital learning. The role of L&D is also being rewritten to include new and meaningful responsibilities such as employee wellbeing and mental health. The best learning and development courses will enable you to keep up with developments in the industry, helping you and your organisation succeed.
Benefits Of Attending
- Develop a L&D Strategy tailored to meet future requirements
- Coordinate resources, procedures and technology to create and implement training solutions
- Assess employees' training needs and select the most suitable training approaches
- Identify the essential attributes contributing to the success of training initiatives
Learning Objectives
- Manage resources, processes and technology to develop and deliver training solutions
- Formulate a Digital Learning and Development (L&D) strategy that works for your future needs
- Determine when employees need training and the best type of training given
- Recognise the key characteristics that make training programs successful
Hear from Mostafa Azzam...
Mostafa is a global consultant with over 30 years of experience in leading and transforming human capital functions across various industries and regions. He is an expert in unlocking the potential of people and organisations.
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Typeexpand_more
All Locations
In Person
Live Digital
person
Trainer
language
Language
10 Feb 2025
4 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
$5,445.00
10 Feb 2025
4 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
Live Digital
Online
English
$3,895.00
27 Oct 2025
4 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
$5,445.00
$4,445.00
Book by 18 August
27 Oct 2025
4 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
Live Digital
Online
English
$3,895.00
Filter By:
Delivery Typeexpand_more
All Locations
In Person
Live Digital
10 Feb 2025
4 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubailocation_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
$5,445.00
10 Feb 2025
4 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubailocation_on
Live Digital
Online
$3,895.00
27 Oct 2025
4 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubailocation_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
$4,445.00
$5,445.00
Book by 18 August
to save $1,000.00
27 Oct 2025
4 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubailocation_on
Live Digital
Online
$3,895.00
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
The Certified Learning & Development Professional Course is highly recommended for professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of today's workplaces. Specifically designed to equip attendees with the essential tools and strategies needed to thrive in dynamic environments.
Course Methodology
A balanced approach between PowerPoint presentation, facilitated discussion, case studies and action-learning, individual exercises and group-based activities will ensure the direct transfer of skills, information and relevant practical experience and will show you how to fundamentally rethink and redesign your approach to managing and delivering training solutions, your digital L&D strategy and your role as a post-pandemic L&D professional.
Certification Criteria
You must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Connect Academy Certificate of Completion
- Satisfactory attendance - You must attend all sessions of the course. If, for any reason, you miss more than 2 hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the course assessment
- Successful completion of the course assessment - Assessments will be ongoing and based on in-class participation and activities
Learn More About This Training Course
Delivered by Mostafa
Mostafa is a global consultant with over 30 years of experience in leading and transforming human capital functions across various industries and regions. He is an expert in unlocking the potential of people and organisations.
Certified by CPD UK
The CPD Certification Service is an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications and supports policies of institutional and professional organisations globally.
Run this course in-house
Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement
Would you like more information?
Head of Learning, Development & Employee Engagement
FPH Corp. and First Gen Corp, Philippines
"Learning from Mostafa is an awesome experience. His approach is intellectually challenging and engaging. He uses his achievements & experiences to bring out the best in his participants. As an L&D professional, I wish I could be like him."
,