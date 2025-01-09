This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Take charge of your training operations. From analysis to design, development, implementation, and evaluation of training; learn what is needed to become a key strategic partner within your organisation

Sign Up for Our Certified Learning & Development Professional Training

Manage resources, processes and technology to develop and deliver training solutions from one of the best courses for learning and development professionals

Course Overview

The post-pandemic world has completely changed. Millions of workers have been working from home, but nearly all organisations have had to rapidly rethink how and where we work. In this “New Normal” of work, traditional approaches to training management and delivery are being rethought and redesigned, using new technologies, to allow for enhanced digital learning. The role of L&D is also being rewritten to include new and meaningful responsibilities such as employee wellbeing and mental health. The best learning and development courses will enable you to keep up with developments in the industry, helping you and your organisation succeed.

Benefits Of Attending

  • Develop a L&D Strategy tailored to meet future requirements
  • Coordinate resources, procedures and technology to create and implement training solutions
  • Assess employees' training needs and select the most suitable training approaches
  • Identify the essential attributes contributing to the success of training initiatives

Learning Objectives

  • Manage resources, processes and technology to develop and deliver training solutions
  • Formulate a Digital Learning and Development (L&D) strategy that works for your future needs
  • Determine when employees need training and the best type of training given
  • Recognise the key characteristics that make training programs successful
Hear from Mostafa Azzam...

Mostafa is a global consultant with over 30 years of experience in leading and transforming human capital functions across various industries and regions. He is an expert in unlocking the potential of people and organisations.

Run this course in-house

Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Bespoke training designed for your organisation only, combining traditional classroom setting, blended and online learning models

Customised Training

10 Feb 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$5,445.00

Book Now

10 Feb 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

Live Digital

Online

English

$3,895.00

Book Now

27 Oct 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$5,445.00

$4,445.00

Book by 18 August
to save $1,000.00

Book Now

27 Oct 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

Live Digital

Online

English

$3,895.00

Book Now
Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

The Certified Learning & Development Professional Course is highly recommended for professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of today's workplaces. Specifically designed to equip attendees with the essential tools and strategies needed to thrive in dynamic environments.

Course Methodology

A balanced approach between PowerPoint presentation, facilitated discussion, case studies and action-learning, individual exercises and group-based activities will ensure the direct transfer of skills, information and relevant practical experience and will show you how to fundamentally rethink and redesign your approach to managing and delivering training solutions, your digital L&D strategy and your role as a post-pandemic L&D professional.

Certification Criteria

You must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Connect Academy Certificate of Completion

  • Satisfactory attendance - You must attend all sessions of the course. If, for any reason, you miss more than 2 hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the course assessment
  • Successful completion of the course assessment - Assessments will be ongoing and based on in-class participation and activities
Learn More About This Training Course

Delivered by Mostafa

Mostafa is a global consultant with over 30 years of experience in leading and transforming human capital functions across various industries and regions. He is an expert in unlocking the potential of people and organisations.

Find out more

Certified by CPD UK

The CPD Certification Service is an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications and supports policies of institutional and professional organisations globally.

Head of Learning, Development & Employee Engagement

FPH Corp. and First Gen Corp, Philippines

"Learning from Mostafa is an awesome experience. His approach is intellectually challenging and engaging. He uses his achievements & experiences to bring out the best in his participants. As an L&D professional, I wish I could be like him."




