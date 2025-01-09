Course Overview



The post-pandemic world has completely changed. Millions of workers have been working from home, but nearly all organisations have had to rapidly rethink how and where we work. In this “New Normal” of work, traditional approaches to training management and delivery are being rethought and redesigned, using new technologies, to allow for enhanced digital learning. The role of L&D is also being rewritten to include new and meaningful responsibilities such as employee wellbeing and mental health. The best learning and development courses will enable you to keep up with developments in the industry, helping you and your organisation succeed.