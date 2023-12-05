This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Certificate in Developing Competency Frameworks

In Person or Live Digital


Certificate in Developing Competency Frameworks

Know your organisation’s competencies to build an effective strategic workforce plan

Acquire the knowledge and skills needed to develop a robust competency framework

Why Attend?

This training course is designed to equip you with the knowledge, practical skills, understanding and models to be able to effectively design, build and implement a competency framework linked to your talent management system.

Benefits Of Attending

  • Identify the fundamental components and benefits of an effective competency framework 
  • Acquire the knowledge and skills needed to develop a robust competency framework from the data analysis to implementation phase 
  • Define competencies that outline performance expectations and are aligned with your organisation’s strategic goals 
  • Increase clarity of performance expectations by providing a common language and user-friendly model
Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

This course will benefit a wide range of human resource, management, and training and development professionals who wish to establish a competencybased approach to performance management. The course is also targeted at personnel from the performance and development division, and anyone responsible for managing talent in an organisation and is a strategic partner in the future of human resource systems.

Course Information

Program level: Intermediate

Competencies

  • Strategic workforce planning 
  • Business case modelling for people change 
  • Organisation structure modelling and design 
  • HRIT architecture, and design

Delivered by Agnes

Agnes, Senior Consultant, manages HR services - restructuring, design, strategy, performance, with SHRM-SCP certification.

