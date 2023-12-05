Certificate in Developing Competency Frameworks
Know your organisation’s competencies to build an effective strategic workforce plan
Acquire the knowledge and skills needed to develop a robust competency framework
Why Attend?
This training course is designed to equip you with the knowledge, practical skills, understanding and models to be able to effectively design, build and implement a competency framework linked to your talent management system.
Benefits Of Attending
- Identify the fundamental components and benefits of an effective competency framework
- Acquire the knowledge and skills needed to develop a robust competency framework from the data analysis to implementation phase
- Define competencies that outline performance expectations and are aligned with your organisation’s strategic goals
- Increase clarity of performance expectations by providing a common language and user-friendly model
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
This course will benefit a wide range of human resource, management, and training and development professionals who wish to establish a competencybased approach to performance management. The course is also targeted at personnel from the performance and development division, and anyone responsible for managing talent in an organisation and is a strategic partner in the future of human resource systems.
Course Information
Program level: Intermediate
Competencies
- Strategic workforce planning
- Business case modelling for people change
- Organisation structure modelling and design
- HRIT architecture, and design
Delivered by Agnes
Agnes, Senior Consultant, manages HR services - restructuring, design, strategy, performance, with SHRM-SCP certification.
