Certificate in Fundamentals Of Islamic Finance
Delve Into The World Of Islamic Finance And Gain An Outlook In Its Unique Product Design And Underlying Principle Of Sharing Risk
Learn how Islamic finance products work and how it is different from conventional banking
Why Attend?
The use of Islamic finance products in the global financial landscape is progressing rapidly. Islamic banks are offering a plethora of products and services to corporations. This highly engaging and transferrable programme provides finance professionals with an overview of how Islamic finance products can be considered as an alternate to conventional banking products.
You will delve into the structure, the use of Islamic finance products in trade finance, term loans, lease financing, working capital finance, loan syndications, guarantees, letter of credit, and much more.
Benefits Of Attending
- Understand how the Islamic finance products are structured
- Become able to relate Islamic finance products with relevant business needs
- Focus on how corporates can use these products
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
This course will benefit executives who are responsible for the finance and accounting function in their organisation: finance directors, head of finance, finance managers, chief finance officers, accounts managers, accountants, auditors, and analysts
Course Requirements
Delegates must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Certificate of Completion:
• Successful completion of all modules of the 4-week online course
• Pass all module online assessments with a score of at least 70%
Course Methodology
We have designed this programme to highlight the basic tenets of Islamic finance which will enhance your appreciation of the structure of the Islamic finance products, and its ease of understanding.
The training will continuously refer to Islamic finance products in real life business case studies which will compare between the products of Islamic finance and conventional banking.
Delivered by Arif and Veena
Prof Arif Ahmed is a Chartered Accountant, with an MBA (Finance) and a Doctorate in Finance. He has 25 years of experience in the areas of finance and risk management.
Prof Veena Hingarh is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and a Certified Information System Auditor. A career rank-holder, Prof Veena focuses on the area of finance and its interface with information technology as her specialisation. Delegates gain from her insight into Finance and its integration with IT.
