This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Certificate in Fundamentals Of Islamic Finance
06 - 07 September 2023

Live Digital

Book Now
Menu
Book Now

Certificate in Fundamentals Of Islamic Finance

Delve Into The World Of Islamic Finance And Gain An Outlook In Its Unique Product Design And Underlying Principle Of Sharing Risk

See the full agenda

Sign Up for Our Certificate in Fundamentals of Islamic Finance Training

Learn how Islamic finance products work and how it is different from conventional banking

Why Attend?

The use of Islamic finance products in the global financial landscape is progressing rapidly. Islamic banks are offering a plethora of products and services to corporations. This highly engaging and transferrable programme provides finance professionals with an overview of how Islamic finance products can be considered as an alternate to conventional banking products. 

You will delve into the structure, the use of Islamic finance products in trade finance, term loans, lease financing, working capital finance, loan syndications, guarantees, letter of credit, and much more. 

Benefits Of Attending

  • Learn how Islamic finance products work and how it is different from conventional banking
  • Understand how the Islamic finance products are structured
  • Become able to relate Islamic finance products with relevant business needs
  • Focus on how corporates can use these products
See the full agenda

Run this course in-house

For over 29 years, Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Bespoke training designed for your organisation only, combining traditional classroom setting, blended and online learning models

Customised Training

Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

This course will benefit executives who are responsible for the finance and accounting function in their organisation: finance directors, head of finance, finance managers, chief finance officers, accounts managers, accountants, auditors, and analysts

Course Requirements

Delegates must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Certificate of Completion: 

• Successful completion of all modules of the 4-week online course 

• Pass all module online assessments with a score of at least 70%

Course Methodology

We have designed this programme to highlight the basic tenets of Islamic finance which will enhance your appreciation of the structure of the Islamic finance products, and its ease of understanding. 

The training will continuously refer to Islamic finance products in real life business case studies which will compare between the products of Islamic finance and conventional banking.

Book Now

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRAINING COURSE

Delivered by Arif and Veena

Prof Arif Ahmed is a Chartered Accountant, with an MBA (Finance) and a Doctorate in Finance. He has 25 years of experience in the areas of finance and risk management.

Prof Veena Hingarh is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and a Certified Information System Auditor. A career rank-holder, Prof Veena focuses on the area of finance and its interface with information technology as her specialisation. Delegates gain from her insight into Finance and its integration with IT.

Find out more

Run this course in-house

For over 29 years, Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement

Customised Training