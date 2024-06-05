This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Certificate in Leadership Transformation
3 - 5 June 2024

In Person or Live Digital


Certificate in Leadership Transformation

Transformative Strategies for Leadership Excellence and Organisational Mastery

Sign Up for Our Certificate in Leadership Transformation Training

The program is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to lead with vision, impact, and inspiration.

Why Attend?

The "Certificate in Transformational Leadership" workshop is a transformative five-day journey designed to empower emerging and existing leaders, unlocking unprecedented levels of insight, skill, and capability. This workshop is meticulously created to ignite your leadership potential and reshape your strategic outlook. 

Every day is a deep dive into crucial facets of leadership—ranging from robust team building and effective change management to mastering self-awareness, fostering diversity, and inclusion. You will explore clear strategies, innovative exercises, and compelling real-world scenarios, all designed to challenge, enlighten, and inspire.

Benefits Of Attending

  • Establish a leadership approach that fosters a positive and inclusive environment
  • Acquire strategies to influence, inspire and motivate diverse teams
  • Learn to navigate and manage power dynamics and organisational politics
  • Develop skills to build cohesive and high-performing teams

Learning Style

  • Experiential Learning: Hands-On Exercises: Engaging activities designed to reinforce theoretical knowledge with practical application. Case Studies: Analyses of real-world scenarios to cultivate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Role Play: Practicing learnt concepts in a controlled, simulated environment to build practical skills.

  • Collaborative Learning: Group Discussions: Encouraging sharing of ideas, experiences, and insights among participants. Team Projects: Enhancing teamwork and collaborative problem-solving skills through collective tasks. Peer Review: Enabling constructive feedback among participants to facilitate continuous improvement.

Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

Individuals from various sectors who are keen to enhance their leadership capabilities, improve their interpersonal and management skills, and make a positive impact within their organisations should consider attending. The multifaceted approach of this workshop makes it relevant and valuable for a broad audience interested in leadership and management.

Course Information

The "Certificate in Transformational Leadership" workshop uses a multifaceted approach to learning, leveraging the following strategies to ensure a rich, immersive, and practically applicable learning experience for all participants.

Course Requirements and Certificates

Delegates must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Certificate of Completion:

  • Satisfactory attendance – Delegates must attend all sessions of the course. Delegates who miss more than 1 hour of the course sessions will not be eligible to sit the course assessment 
  • Successful completion of the course assessment
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRAINING COURSE

Delivered by Hans

With over two decades of global professional experience, Hans stands out as an expert in Leadership, Personal Development and Career Development.

Certified by CPD UK

The CPD Certification Service is an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications and supports policies of institutional and professional organisations globally.

