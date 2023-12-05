Certificate in Market Research, Evaluation & Analysis
Apply your learning to create an agency selection criterion to meet your brief and choose the best partner
This course covers the basics of market research and introduces a number of advanced techniques to gain real and in-depth insight to help make better business decisions.
Why Attend?
This course covers the Fundamentals of Market Research, as well as how use these powerful tools in successful businesses and organisations.
This programme includes:
- Understanding the purpose and practicalities of Market Research
- In depth look at the key techniques and approaches: Strategic Desk Research, Quantitative Research, Qualitative Research
- Researcher skills and techniques
Benefits Of Attending
- Comprehensive and easy to understand programme in Market Research
- Focus on real-world application and connecting market research techniques to everyday business needs
- Fundamental principles illustrated in simple everyday examples, avoiding too much theory or jargon
- Understand, tools and frameworks to create successful Market Research in a very practical way
Competencies
Quantitative Research, Qualitative Research, Strategic Desk Research, Semiotics, Behavioural Economics, Nudge Theory, Heuristics, Actionable Insight, Customer Proposition, Customer Satisfaction, Net Promotor Score, Business Strategy, Mission and Vision, Commercial Strategy, Market Attractiveness, Competitive Position, Opportunity Prioritisation, Research Briefing, Computational Methods, Clustering and Segmentation, Research Significance, Errors and Bias.
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
- Customer Researchers
- Insight Managers
- Brand Managers
- Marketing practitioners
Course Information
Instructional Delivery Method: Live Digital
Prerequisite & Advanced Preparation: Reading material will be sent prior to the course
Delivered by Miles
Miles is a consultant with over 25 years of experience in creating strategy, executing marketing plans and designing organisations and building capabilities, developed through engagements and senior roles in both professional services and industry.
