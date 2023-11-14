Certificate in Storytelling in Business: Communicate with Impact

Why Attend?

Storytelling is an age-old art which has become a key skill in the modern world. 10,000 years ago, the tribe leaders sat their communities around fires and passed on the wisdom of the ages through stories that captured the hearts and minds of their village folk. In today’s world, stories have evolved to a variety of mediums and have transcended the fireplace and verbal delivery to the digital screens of movies, vlogs, memos, social updates and so much more. However, storytelling itself has very much remained the same in principal.

What has evolved tremendously is the accuracy and science behind storytelling based on cognitive psychology and neuropsychology, which gift us with incredibly efficient and simple formats that transform any regular person into a master of inspiration and a catalyst for action. With all the noise evading our daily lives, we cannot afford to not make our ideas stick in the minds of our listeners and drive the future forward.



