Certificate in Storytelling in Business: Communicate with Impact
Make the powerful and engaging art of storytelling deliver business value for you, your company and your clients
Why Attend?
Storytelling is an age-old art which has become a key skill in the modern world. 10,000 years ago, the tribe leaders sat their communities around fires and passed on the wisdom of the ages through stories that captured the hearts and minds of their village folk. In today’s world, stories have evolved to a variety of mediums and have transcended the fireplace and verbal delivery to the digital screens of movies, vlogs, memos, social updates and so much more. However, storytelling itself has very much remained the same in principal.
What has evolved tremendously is the accuracy and science behind storytelling based on cognitive psychology and neuropsychology, which gift us with incredibly efficient and simple formats that transform any regular person into a master of inspiration and a catalyst for action. With all the noise evading our daily lives, we cannot afford to not make our ideas stick in the minds of our listeners and drive the future forward.
Benefits Of Attending
1. Connect with your clients and employees like never before by syncing with their deepest emotions
2. Lead more powerfully by forging stronger relationships through the power of stories
3. Drive people to action and move them towards the objectives you want as a company or individual
4. Excite and delight your target market or audience with content that finds its way into their permanent memories
5. Keep them wanting more – build a hunger and thirst for your brand or mission
Learning Objectives
- Design key objectives for each story dedicated to releasing specific neurotransmitters in your audience
- Gain the ability to engineer a story from start to finish
- Apply psycholinguistics to elicit key emotions and thoughts in the receiver’s mind
- Master the six key components of creating “sticky ideas” that anchor in the receiver’s ecology
- Deliver live, power-packed storytelling to any group of recipients
IS THIS COURSE FOR YOU?
Who Should Attend
This course is designed for any individual who is specifically required to communicate effectively to a person or group of people within any organisation or public setting. Key positions that will deeply benefit from this workshop include professionals involved in Marketing, Communications, Sales, PR, Customer Service, and HR, in addition to Project Managers, Entrepreneurs, Heads of Departments, and C-Suite Executives
Course Information
Course Timings: The course will commence at 9:30 on Day One and end at 16:30 GST (GMT+4). There will be short refreshment breaks and an hour long break at 12:45.
Delivered by Sharif
