Certificate in Strategic Business Acumen

In Person or Live Digital

Certificate in Strategic Business Acumen

Accumulating and consolidating specially focused skills to create high quality business leadership

A UNIQUE MASTERCLASS TO ENHANCE YOUR LEADERSHIP SKILLS

Why Attend?

A highly interactive master class utilising seminar modules, focused workshops, clever comparative case studies, video clips and role play to drive this programme, held over five days and to provide maximum impact and create positive input and enhancement. This is for existing and future business leaders who want to enhance their market and business awareness, their personal focus and gain recognition as potential high performance leaders in their chosen business areas.

Benefits Of Attending

The programme will provide all the participants with the skills and insights to develop their business acumen, to expand and develop their leadership, strategy and organisational capabilities and extend their own broader view on issues.

Learning Objectives

  1. Play an extended and strategic role in leading your management team by enhancing your business intelligence and organisational skills. 
  2. Be the positive force in developing yourself, your people, your company and its future towards success. 
  3. Consistently innovate and reinvent to increase organisational effectiveness by developing your decision making skills to face challenges effectively. 
  4. Maintain a strong awareness of finance and marketing, thinking broadly and embracing change
Run this course in-house

For over 29 years, Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Bespoke training designed for your organisation only, combining traditional classroom setting, blended and online learning models

Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

  • Those directors and managers with high competence and commitment who have high potential in the organisation and wish to strengthen and focus their business acumen. 
  • Fast-tracked leaders with growing responsibility who wish to strengthen their business acumen, strategic thinking and decision-making skills.
  • Managers of a functional area who are preparing for advancement into positions where a business wide perspective is required.

Course Information

Program level: Intermediate

Course Methodology

This unique, interactive and comprehensive executive management masterclass has been designed with all directors, senior and middle managers, section heads, strategists and analysts in mind.

Delivered by John

Expert in designing/executing management development programs/seminars for senior/middle management

