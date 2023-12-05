Certificate in Strategic Marketing Planning
Create world-class strategic marketing plans to drive commercial results for your business
Practice with practical tools & a solid process to guide you to create strategic marketing plan
Why Attend?
This programme uses global best practice with a logical framework, practical tools, and a solid end-to-end process to guide you to create world-class strategic marketing plans, which in turn will drive commercial results for your business.
Benefits Of Attending
- Confidently conduct a systematic, broad and deep Situation Analysis
- Know how to unearth deep Customer Insights
- Grasp how to derive a compelling, and motivating Competitive Value Proposition
- Determine powerful Growth Objectives, Strategic Imperatives and Customer Experiences
Learning Objectives
Certificate in Strategic Marketing Planning will arm attendees with clear processes, practical tools and a proven methodology for determining robust plans that will drive both top and bottom line. Attendees will leave knowing how to build a solid plan from strong foundational business analysis through each step of determining appropriate strategies, culminating in the delivery of superior customer experiences.
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
This advanced level course is specifically designed for Brand Managers, Marketing Directors and Vice Presidents of Marketing who are already familiar with the basics but are keen to create more impactful commercial plans.
Course Information
Program level: Intermediate
Course Methodology
This course is highly practical and very hands-on. Delegates will be grouped in small table teams. They will apply each topic element of the curriculum on a case study that has been chosen to work equally well for B2B or B2C attendees. The teams will compete to create a powerful strategic plan for the case and will make a presentation.
Delivered by Miles
Miles is a consultant with over 25 years of experience in creating strategy, executing marketing plans and designing organisations and building capabilities
Certified by CPD UK
The CPD Certification Service is an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications and supports policies of institutional and professional organisations globally.
