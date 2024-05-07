This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Certificate in Talent Mobility - Futureproof Your Workforce
6 - 7 May 2024

In Person or Live Digital

Certificate in Talent Mobility - Futureproof Your Workforce

Be able to define what Talent Mobility is and what a successful programme looks like

Understand the key trends and opportunities for creating a futureproof workforce plan

Why Attend?

This workshop will explore how to define talent mobility in your organization, create a plan for implementing and concrete ideas, tools and actions to take advantage of the new workplace realities: where employees are demanding more say in what they do, when they do it and where. The focus of the workshop will be on how to define, design and gain support for Talent Mobility in your organization. You will leave with a visions and mission for your Talent Mobility programme as well as a framework for best practices in this emerging important discipline.

Benefits Of Attending

  • Understand the key trends and opportunities for creating a futureproof workforce plan. 

  • Be able to define what Talent Mobility is and what a successful programme looks like 

  • Gain insights into the role of new technology in the Talent Mobility 

  • Acquire tools, frameworks, and templates to get started on your own Talent Mobility programme

Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

This course is based on Tim Ringo’s latest award-winning book, Solving the Productivity Puzzle, and is designed for anyone involved in strategic workforce planning for driving improved people performance. Particularly, leaders in HR, Operations, IT and Finance who all need to work together as a team to drive effective and sustainable change

Course Information

Program level: Intermediate

Course Methodology

This two-day, interactive, workshop will provide an immersive experience and include: 

  • Compelling presentations with the latest research 
  • Live polling 
  • Case studies 
  • Group exercises with digital participant guide to take away and use back on your job 
  • Discussion and debate
