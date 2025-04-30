This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) / Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

25 - 28 August 2025
In Person or Live Digital

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) / Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

Demonstrate Your Proﬁciency in Understanding Blockchain Basics & Designing Blockchain Solutions - Including Selecting The Appropriate Technology and Defining System Architecture

Sign Up for Our Certified Blockchain Training Program

The course covers the basics, architectural and technical considerations that must be considered before launching a blockchain development programme.

Course Overview

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF)

The Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBFF) is designed for nontechnical business professionals who require basic knowledge about blockchain and how it will be executed within an organisation. It will provide you with a general overview of blockchain technology in plain simple English without using technical jargon.

Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

The Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA) covers the architectural and technical issues that must be considered before launching a blockchain development programme. There are many decisions and issues that face anew project team and this course will enable delegates to make those decisions.

Benefits Of Attending

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF)

  • Blockchain Overview? (What exactly is it?)
  • Non-technical technology overview (How does it work?)
  • Benefits of blockchain (Why should anyone consider this?)

Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

  • Blockchain basic principles (What is blockchain?)
  • Blockchain explained (How does blockchain work?)
  • Types of blockchains (What different types of blockchains are there?)

Why Get Certified?

Competitive Edge For Blockchain Experts

The Certification Advisory Board includes technology executives from several training organisations and Fortune 500 companies, as well as blockchain trainers and developers.

Protection For Employers

The certification exams are designed in conjunction with the Alliance’s Certification Advisory Board and vetted thoroughly by technology executives, instructors, and developers. Pearson VUE’s proctored, in-person testing will minimise certification fraud.

25 Aug 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

25 Aug 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

Live Digital

Online

English

Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend?

Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF)

This programme is designed for non-technical business professionals who require basic knowledge about blockchain and how it will be executed within an organisation. This programme is NOT appropriate for technology professionals seeking to gain deeper understanding of blockchain technology implementation or programming.

Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

  • Technical Consultants
  • Programmers and Developers
  • Strategy and Leadership Roles
  • Software Engineers


Certification Criteria (CBBF)

The Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) exam is an elite way to demonstrate your knowledge and skills in this emerging space. Exams are administered by a Pearson Vue Proctor at the end of Day One.

You must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Connect Academy Certificate of Completion:

  • Satisfactory attendance: You must attend all sessions of the course. If, for any reason, you miss more than 2 hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the course assessment
  • Successful completion of the course assessment: Assessments will be ongoing and based on in-class participation and activities

Certification Criteria (CBSA)

The Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA) exam is an elite way to demonstrate your knowledge and skills in this emerging space. Exams are administered by a Pearson VUE Proctor on Day Four. Additionally, you will become a member of a community of Blockchain leaders and you will receive monthly industry updates via email and video from Blockchain Training Alliance.

You must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Connect Academy Certificate of Completion:

  • Satisfactory attendance: You must attend all sessions of the course. If, for any reason, you miss more than 2 hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the course assessment
  • Successful completion of the course assessment: Assessments will be ongoing and based on in-class participation and activities
Learn More About This Training Course

Delivered by Kyriacos

Dr. Kyriacos serves as the Director of Electi Academy, is a co-founder of Electi Consulting Ltd, and isa research associate at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies (UCL CBT) in London, UK. Currently, he also serves as the course director for the online diploma “Digital Transformation in Shipping” offered by Lloyd’s Maritime Academy.

Find out more

Certified by Blockchain Training Alliance

Blockchain Training Alliance is the global leader in Blockchain Certification dedicated to advancing blockchain growth through its training and certification globally.

Together with Pearson VUE, they proctor certification exams at over 7,000global locations. Exams are developed in conjunction with members of Oracle, Dell, Siemens, Accenture, and Luxoft to ensure they were built with a goal of blockchain for business.

