Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF) / Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)

Course Overview



Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBBF)



The Certified Blockchain Business Foundations (CBFF) is designed for nontechnical business professionals who require basic knowledge about blockchain and how it will be executed within an organisation. It will provide you with a general overview of blockchain technology in plain simple English without using technical jargon.

Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA)



The Certified Blockchain Solution Architect (CBSA) covers the architectural and technical issues that must be considered before launching a blockchain development programme. There are many decisions and issues that face anew project team and this course will enable delegates to make those decisions.