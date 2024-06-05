Certified Organisation Diagnosis Professional
The success of today’s companies in a large part is based on their ability to implement organizational change and change their principles of work as quickly as possible when their environment requires it.
How to diagnose organisations and apply OD interventions
Why Attend?
This course will provide you with tools and methods to conduct an organization diagnosis and to determine the most suitable interventions to achieve a more effective large-scale change. The course will cover change such as mergers, changing culture and looking at the individual level of change.
Benefits Of Attending
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of how to diagnose the organisation context and culture
- Understand the role of an Organization Development practitioner
- Be aware of the frameworks for organisation diagnosis and how to apply them
- Review methods of data collection for organization diagnosis, the pitfalls and consider the most appropriate for your setting
COMPETENCIES
- Strategic human capital
- Talent management
- Change management
- Organization Development
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
- Executives with a specific role in organisational performance and change
- Heads of HR, Heads of Performance, Heads of Talent Management, Head of Learning, Organisation Development and Organisational Effectiveness professionals.
- Consultants or internal change agents
Course Information
Instructional Delivery Method: In-Person and Live Online
Prerequisite & Advanced Preparation: Reading material will be sent prior to the course
Delivered by Anne
Anne has had a successful 35-year career as a global talent and OD leader and consultant. She has worked within large MNC organisations across a variety of sectors including energy, airline, manufacturing, government, and education. Based in Dubai for over 20 years, her international experience includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Africa.
