Dubai, UAE or Live Digital
Certified Supply Chain Finance Professional
Leverage financial information to make informed decisions in procurement & supply
sign up for our Certified Supply Chain Finance Professional training
Learn financial management tools and techniques to optimise business processes
Why Attend?
As a professional in procurement & supply chain, much of your role will include the need to make decisions and almost all of these will impact on the financial health of your business.
It is essential that procurement and supply chains professionals develop their skills and competences in financial management in order to use a range of tools and techniques to ascertain level of risk and make informed decision in the appointment and management of their suppliers. – This course is a must attend
Benefits Of Attending
- Familiarise yourself with financial & accounting terminology
- Learn financial management tools and techniques to optimize business processes
Learning Objectives
- Compare the value and relevance of financial information in the context of the decision-making process for evaluation and selection of supplier and service providers
- Use the wide variety of finance and accounting terminology
- Propose financial management tools and techniques and be able to apply these in relation to the total procurement and supply chain process
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
Everyone will benefit but more specifically these would include but not be limited to: Strategic Procurement Manager, Senior Category Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Head of Logistics and Operations Manager, Senior Buyer, Chief Buyer, Category Manager, Contract Manager, Contract Officer, Logistics Manager and Supply Chain Executive.
Course Information
Instructional Delivery Method: In-Person and Live Online
Prerequisite & Advanced Preparation: Reading material will be sent prior to the course
Methodology
Training will be facilitated through a blend of tutor lead discussions and syndicate work with particular emphasis on problem solving exercises. It should be noted that the workshops are designed to be practical and furnish attendees with the tools and techniques needed to carry out financial appraisal to improve decision making.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRAINING COURSE
Delivered by Ian
Ian Moody has more than 30 years’ experience in senior management positions. Ian has set up and developed various highly profitable companies and has specific experience in all areas of business management. In 2002 Ian sold his last company and since has concentrated in his interest in Professional development. He strongly believes that sustainable business can only be achieved by developing professionalism and breaking down functional barriers.
Run this course in-house
For over 29 years, Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement