This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Present- All Access
April 28–29, 2026 | Shanghai
Book Now
Menu
Book

R&D Company, Academic, Govenment

Payment Information

ONSITE PRESENTATION BREAKDOWN FOR CHINABIO 2026

An R&D Company, Government or Biotech and Academic Pre-Revenue Registration pass for the conference is required from at least one person from your company to have a company presentation featured on your profile

Registration Fees for R&D Company, Government or Biotech and Academic Pre-Revenue:

  • $1,595 before March 06, 2026
  • $1,795 before April 03, 2026
  • $1,995 before April 24, 2026

Presentation Fee:

  • Biotech and Midsize Pharma presentation fee: $800
  • Academic Innovator and Next Generation presentation fee: $500
  • Startup Spotlight fee: $195

By proceeding to check-out and paying your presentation fee you acknowledge that you have read and agree to our PRESENTING COMPANY TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

CLICK HERE for information on cancellation, payment and replacement policies.

Applies to all 2026 events: Credit card payment is required at check out.

$1,595.00
$2,295.00