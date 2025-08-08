

The interactive 5-day residential Construction Law Summer School provides an understanding of all the key aspects of construction, engineering and contracting law, as well as an update on the legal changes affecting the industry.

Experts will discuss international initiatives, legal trends, contract forms, and standards in best practice.

Reviewing real cases from across the globe and practical examples, each day of the event will focus on particular topical issues to prepare you for future challenges in your everyday work.

The ideal event for people in a variety of different job roles including engineers, project managers, contractors and lawyers - anyone who would benefit from detailed and intensive guidance on the legal challenges that relate to construction, contracting and engineering.

Those who attend will also be able to claim 30 CPD points upon completion.