The interactive 5-day residential Construction Law Summer School provides an understanding of all the key aspects of construction, engineering and contracting law, as well as an update on the legal changes affecting the industry.
Experts will discuss international initiatives, legal trends, contract forms, and standards in best practice.
Reviewing real cases from across the globe and practical examples, each day of the event will focus on particular topical issues to prepare you for future challenges in your everyday work.
The ideal event for people in a variety of different job roles including engineers, project managers, contractors and lawyers - anyone who would benefit from detailed and intensive guidance on the legal challenges that relate to construction, contracting and engineering.
Those who attend will also be able to claim 30 CPD points upon completion.
An exceptional opportunity in picturesque surroundings
Gain essential and comprehensive legal knowledge in just five days with this construction law course. Attendees will learn about:
Compare and Contrast Jurisdictions
- Explore key jurisdictional differences across the globe
- Dedicated day focused on international construction law
- Gain insights on tackling differences in legal codes and practices
- Learn the best negotiation practices for international projects
- Explore key emerging markets and taking over across jurisdictions
Understand the Difference Between the Contract Forms to Gain an Advantage
- Find out about the new FIDIC contracts
- NEC4 - overview and global use
- Discover how to negotiate EPC contracts
- A look at FIDIC alternatives - are they viable?
- Understand the issues surrounding terminations under FIDIC and differing legal codes
- Experience an in-depth workshop on time & delay led by a globally recognised expert
An Authoritative Take on Dispute Resolution
- Hear about hot-tubbing and the international possibilities within the modern Technology and Construction Court
- Understand the contractual possibilities (and learn which one to choose)
- Garner insight into the status and procedures of dispute boards
- Discover alternative dispute resolution and what it means for your construction projects
Understand Procurement and Payment Options
- Gain a firm understanding of international procurement regulation and best practices
- Understand the differences between bonds, advance payment bonds, and guarantees
- Master the key insurance law issues you need to know
- Find out the key differences between construction acts around the world and how they affect your payments
Learning Mechanics for Everyone
- Experience presentations designed to impart the knowledge you need using real-life examples
- Get involved in hands-on workshops moderated by experts
- Ask questions throughout and participate in debates
- Use case studies to see what happened and what could have been done differently
Network With Industry Experts
- Spend five days in historic Cambridge connecting with your peers from across the globe
- Show off your knowledge at our traditional pub quiz night
- Take part in Cambridge punting - admire some of the most famous colleges in the city
- Step into the historic, candle-lit dining hall at Downing College for a formal gala dinner
- Enjoy a walking tour around the city led by local guides
Lawyer
Jashim Valdivieso Cerna Abogados
One of the most complete and recommended construction law courses
2025 speakers include:
Unique multi-format learning and networking experience
During the day, delegates will have an opportunity to learn in a variety of interactive formats – ensuring that each topic is fully understood and covered from multiple angles, with plenty of time for Q&As.
The evenings are devoted to networking activities. Extra time that you can use to connect with the expert speakers and your peers, to reinforce your learning, exchange ideas, make lasting connections and let's not forget… to relax and enjoy your learning experience.
Plus! Claim 30 CPD hours and get a certificate on completion.
The event in a nutshell
35+
presentations on the most important areas of construction law
30+
top legal minds sharing their insights and expertise
24
years advancing international professionals through an in-depth and immersive 5 day course
David Aldridge
Director
The ADR Experts
One of the most impressive events in the construction law calendar, certainly in the UK, and potentially around the world. It addresses a very wide range of topics and attracts key individuals to attend from around the world