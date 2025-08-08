This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Construction Law Summer School
Monday 4 - Friday 8 August 2025
Downing CollegeUniversity of Cambridge, UK
Construction Law Summer School

A unique event for professionals wishing to delve into all aspects of international construction law to ensure comprehensive and wide-ranging knowledge

All-inclusive residential event - learn in several different formats during the day… and then reinforce that learning & connect with your peers at the evening activities

The fundamental event for international construction law - now in its 25th year!


The interactive 5-day residential Construction Law Summer School provides an understanding of all the key aspects of construction, engineering and contracting law, as well as an update on the legal changes affecting the industry.

Experts will discuss international initiatives, legal trends, contract forms, and standards in best practice.

Reviewing real cases from across the globe and practical examples, each day of the event will focus on particular topical issues to prepare you for future challenges in your everyday work.

The ideal event for people in a variety of different job roles including engineers, project managers, contractors and lawyers - anyone who would benefit from detailed and intensive guidance on the legal challenges that relate to construction, contracting and engineering.

Those who attend will also be able to claim 30 CPD points upon completion.

An exceptional opportunity in picturesque surroundings

Gain essential and comprehensive legal knowledge in just five days with this construction law course. Attendees will learn about:

Lawyer

Jashim Valdivieso Cerna Abogados

One of the most complete and recommended construction law courses

Unique multi-format learning and networking experience

During the day, delegates will have an opportunity to learn in a variety of interactive formats – ensuring that each topic is fully understood and covered from multiple angles, with plenty of time for Q&As.

The evenings are devoted to networking activities. Extra time that you can use to connect with the expert speakers and your peers, to reinforce your learning, exchange ideas, make lasting connections and let's not forget… to relax and enjoy your learning experience.

Plus! Claim 30 CPD hours and get a certificate on completion.

The event in a nutshell

35+

presentations on the most important areas of construction law

30+

top legal minds sharing their insights and expertise

24

years advancing international professionals through an in-depth and immersive 5 day course

David Aldridge

Director

The ADR Experts

One of the most impressive events in the construction law calendar, certainly in the UK, and potentially around the world. It addresses a very wide range of topics and attracts key individuals to attend from around the world

