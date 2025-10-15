CREATE: The Event for Emerging Restaurateurs
CREATE: The Event for Emerging Restaurateurs, produced by Nation’s Restaurant News, is the destination for growth-minded restaurateurs ready to take their businesses to the next level. Don’t miss your chance to build meaningful connections, learn from insightful speakers, and experience the most innovative ideas in foodservice firsthand.
What can you expect?
- Dozens of industry experts sharing best practices and lessons learned
- Inspiring keynote speakers
- Interactive roundtable discussions to discuss your biggest challenges
- TED-style presentations focused on Tech, Finance and Growth solutions
- Networking events showcasing trending food and beverages that your customers crave
- Immersive experiences designed to connect you with your peers outside of the meeting room
Ask the Experts Sessions
Learn from Leaders
Tap into the best and brightest minds in the restaurant industry during these interactive Q&A sessions with leading restaurant executives
Fireside Chats
Insights & Information
Get to know some of the most innovative leaders who are on the cutting edge of the latest ideas and solutions to help you grow your business.
Lightning Keynotes
New Ideas & Solutions
A fast-paced, no fluff "TED style" presentation focused on data, customer case studies or the benefits of a partner solution.
Investment Summit
Accelerating the Emerging Restaurant’s Expansion Journey
This exclusive event is designed to bring together leaders of emerging restaurant brands with the investment community.
Kitchen Hero Cook-Off
Top Chefs Square off in a Fast-Paced Cooking Competition
Chefs from top restaurant brands will compete during the annual Kitchen Hero Cook-Off. These accomplished chefs will compete to create the best dish using a mystery basket of products. The winner will be selected by a panel of expert judges and announced live. CREATE attendees will get a chance to taste the winning dish at the evening's celebration.
Networking Parties
Join us for Cocktails & Conversation
You're invited to enjoy networking meals and parties at CREATE, where sponsors will showcase new products and menu innovations, enhancing your experience; more details to follow.
1:1 Meetings
Get ready for a dynamic experience at the conference!
Spend some quality time in structured 15-minute 1:1 meetings with CREATE's sponsors and investors, where you can make connections, learn about new products and build partnerships for the future.
CREATEFEST
Join us for CREATEFEST, sponsored by Johnsonville Foodservice
CREATEFEST takes place Wednesday, October 15, featuring the delicious dishes from the finalists in our Ultimate Recipe Challenge competition, as well as live entertainment.
Highlights from 2024 CREATE
Nashville, TN