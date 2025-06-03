Designing & Managing Base Pay Systems / Improving Performance With Variable Pay - WorldatWork

Target Audience

CERTIFIED COMPENSATION PROFESSIONAL | CCP®

This certification is perfect for professionals who want to validate their knowledge and credibility in the compensation field for organisations operating in one country. Ideal for HR and compensation professionals entering the field or those currently responsible for designing, implementing, and managing compensation programmes. In addition, professionals who work with compensation analysts, consultants, or advisors and want to validate their proficiency will benefit from earning a CCP.

GLOBAL REMUNERATION PROFESSIONAL | GRP®

This certification is perfect for professionals who want to validate their knowledge and credibility in the compensation field for multi-national organisations. Ideal for HR and compensation professionals entering the field or those currently responsible for designing, implementing, and managing compensation programmes. Whether working in Total Rewards yourself or engaging with compensation analysts, consultants and advisors, this certification ensures the knowledge you bring is of strategic value to your remuneration design.