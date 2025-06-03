Designing & Managing Base Pay Systems / Improving Performance With Variable Pay - WorldatWork

Designing & Managing Base Pay Systems / Improving Performance With Variable Pay
Designing & Managing Base Pay Systems
Base pay systems are the foundational piece of organisational compensation strategies. This course explores how to design, implement, administer, and evaluate base pay programmes. It includes critical overviews of job architecture, such as job analysis, documentation, and evaluation, and emphasises the importance of job architecture principles in building effective base pay structures, providing a solid foundation of compensation-specific knowledge.
Improving Performance With Variable Pay
This course focuses on variable pay, a key component of any Total Rewards and compensation programme. Designed to support an organisation's business objectives and motivate performance, variable pay—also known as discretionary pay—is structured to meet specific criteria that influence results.This course has expanded content related to pay-for-performance strategies beyond bonuses and variable pay. There is also a greater focus on pay equity and transparency implications.
23 Jun 2025
4 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
Live Digital
Online
English
$3,895.00
Is this course for you?
Target Audience
CERTIFIED COMPENSATION PROFESSIONAL | CCP®
This certification is perfect for professionals who want to validate their knowledge and credibility in the compensation field for organisations operating in one country. Ideal for HR and compensation professionals entering the field or those currently responsible for designing, implementing, and managing compensation programmes. In addition, professionals who work with compensation analysts, consultants, or advisors and want to validate their proficiency will benefit from earning a CCP.
GLOBAL REMUNERATION PROFESSIONAL | GRP®
This certification is perfect for professionals who want to validate their knowledge and credibility in the compensation field for multi-national organisations. Ideal for HR and compensation professionals entering the field or those currently responsible for designing, implementing, and managing compensation programmes. Whether working in Total Rewards yourself or engaging with compensation analysts, consultants and advisors, this certification ensures the knowledge you bring is of strategic value to your remuneration design.
Course Requirements and Certificates
- Attendance – You must attend all sessions of each course. If, for any reason, you miss more than two hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the exams
- Certificate of Attendance – You will receive an lnforma Certificate of Attendance after successful completion of each course. If you have not attended all sessions, the Certificate will clearly state the number of hours attended
- Course Material – Access to the WorldatWork course material is valid for 120 days from the date of purchase. Access will expire after this time frame
- Laptops – You are required to bring your laptop loadedwith MS Excel
- Examination Validity – The WorldatWork exam expires after120 days from the date of registration
- Completion Timeframe – You are encouraged to complete all courses within 2 years
Learn More About This Training Course
Delivered by Agnes
Agnes oversees a wide range of services mainly in human resource management, human resource restructuring, organisational design, strategy formulation and management, and performance management services.
WorldatWork
For more than 65 years, WorldatWork has served Total Rewards professionals throughout the world working in organisations of all sizes and structures. Professionals from more than 93% of Fortune 500® organisations rely on WorldatWork for Total Rewards solutions.
