This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

CIPD - Employee Experience

18 - 20 August 2025
In Person

Book Now
Menu
Book

Employee Experience

Shaping employee experience: Practical strategies for success

Download Brochure

Sign up for our Employee Experience Programme

This dynamic and insightful course offers a comprehensive framework for understanding and transforming Employee Experience (EX), helping you drive meaningful engagement across your organisation. By diving into the core principles of EX, you will learn how to create impactful engagement strategies that align with organisational objectives and foster a thriving workplace culture. The course provides a deep exploration of how EX and Employee Engagement intersect, empowering you to design innovative solutions that enhance both individual and organisational performance.

Download Brochure

Key Learning Objectives

Design strategies to drive and assess employee engagement.

Align and evaluate tools and approaches for capturing worker voice

Evaluate and improve management practices and behaviours

Design a seamless and integrated onboarding programme

Describe the benefits of proactive and reactive wellbeing strategies

Build a culture of trust across the organisation

Align organisational brand with employer brand

Shape people policy frameworks to enhance the employee experience

Design communication plans that enhance employee experience

Download Brochure

Run this course in-house

Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Bespoke training designed for your organisation only, combining traditional classroom setting, blended and online learning models

Customised Training

schedule

Date

maps_home_work

Delivery Type

person

Trainer

language

Language

18 Aug 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

$3,995.00

Book Now

12 Oct 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Damascus

location_on

In Person

Doha, Qatar

English

download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

$3,995.00

$2,995.00

Book by 3 August
to save $1,000.00

Book Now

  • 18 Aug 2025

    3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

    location_on

    In Person

    Dubai, UAE

    Language: English

    download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

    $3,995.00

    Book Now

  • 12 Oct 2025

    3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Damascus

    location_on

    In Person

    Doha, Qatar

    Language: English

    download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

    $2,995.00

    $3,995.00

    Book by 3 August
    to save $1,000.00

    Book Now

Contact us

Get in touch with the team.

By clicking Contact us, you agree to be contacted by Informa, organizer of CIPD - Employee Experience about industry updates, products and services that match your interests

You can opt out at any time by clicking unsubscribe on our emails or by contacting us. Please find full information about how we use your data in our privacy policy.

Learn More About This Training Programme

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

This intermediate level programme is relevant if you are a people practitioner who is currently responsible for employee experience or engagement. It is also useful if you have an interest in, or you support the improvement of the employee experience and culture in your context.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

See the full agenda

Run this course in-house

Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Customised Training