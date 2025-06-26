Sign up for our Employee Experience Programme
This dynamic and insightful course offers a comprehensive framework for understanding and transforming Employee Experience (EX), helping you drive meaningful engagement across your organisation. By diving into the core principles of EX, you will learn how to create impactful engagement strategies that align with organisational objectives and foster a thriving workplace culture. The course provides a deep exploration of how EX and Employee Engagement intersect, empowering you to design innovative solutions that enhance both individual and organisational performance.
Key Learning Objectives
Design strategies to drive and assess employee engagement.
Align and evaluate tools and approaches for capturing worker voice
Evaluate and improve management practices and behaviours
Design a seamless and integrated onboarding programme
Describe the benefits of proactive and reactive wellbeing strategies
Build a culture of trust across the organisation
Align organisational brand with employer brand
Shape people policy frameworks to enhance the employee experience
Design communication plans that enhance employee experience
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Type
person
Trainer
language
Language
18 Aug 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
$3,995.00
12 Oct 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Damascus
location_on
In Person
Doha, Qatar
English
$3,995.00
$2,995.00
Book by 3 August
Learn More About This Training Programme
What's included:
Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.
Who should attend?
This intermediate level programme is relevant if you are a people practitioner who is currently responsible for employee experience or engagement. It is also useful if you have an interest in, or you support the improvement of the employee experience and culture in your context.
Introducing CIPD
For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
