This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

LSX Europe
Life Science Fundraising & Investment
25-26 March 2026Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal
Tickets
Menu
Tickets
Life Science Fundraising & Investment
25-26 March 2026,
Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal

Connecting the Medtech Ecosystem to Bridge Innovation with Capital and Commercial Success

Bridging Medtech Innovation with Capital.
Accelerating Market Access & Global Growth.
Redefining the Future of Medical Technology.

“Unique opportunities for companies, big and small, to help make a difference and improve”
- EVP & President EMEA, Medtronic

Download the BrochureDownload the 2025 Attendee List

What is Medtech Leaders?

Join Europe's premier medtech partnering event connecting breakthrough medical device companies with strategic investors and industry leaders. LSX Europe's Medtech Leaders program features 100+ decision-makers across surgical robotics, AI healthcare, wearables, and women's health technologies.

Expert panels address regulatory navigation (MDR vs FDA), reimbursement strategies, and global expansion pathways. Connect with leading VCs, corporate development teams, and successful entrepreneurs driving medical device innovation across the European healthcare ecosystem.

Medtech Leaders at LSX Europe

Medical technology innovation, partnerships & investment

Medtech leaders is where medical device companies connect with investors and strategic partners to drive growth.

Market Access & Global Expansion

Regulatory Navigation & Market Entry: Strategic approaches for navigating MDR vs FDA pathways, understanding regulatory timeline implications, evidence requirements, and leveraging regulatory precedents for successful market access

Global Commercialisation Strategies: Comprehensive market entry planning for US positioning, emerging market opportunities across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, including innovative pricing models and distribution partnerships

Investment & Partnership Strategies

Strategic Funding Approaches: Pre-market investment strategies, right-sizing funding rounds with realistic valuations, milestone-based financing, and alternative funding sources in challenging market conditions

Corporate Partnership Development: Engaging with large medtech companies through strategic partnerships, understanding corporate development evaluation criteria, and positioning for acquisition opportunities with major strategics

Innovation & Technology Leadership

Emerging Technology Applications: Cutting-edge developments in surgical robotics, wearables/remote monitoring, women's health medical devices, and breakthrough innovations in home monitoring technologies

Commercialisation & Outsourcing Strategy: Leveraging external partnerships to derisk commercialisation journeys, selecting optimal development partners, and balancing in-house capabilities with strategic outsourcing for different phases

Snapshot of our 2025 attendees

Medtronic

A unique opportunity for companies, big and small.

Ways to Attend

Attend LSX Europe

Attend as a delegate

  • Hear from industry leaders
  • Connect through one-to-one partnering
  • Access case studies and discuss strategy
Ticket Options
Speak at LSX Europe

Present your company

  • Increase your visibility
  • Showcase your innovations
  • Attract new investors
Ticket Options
Investors at LSX Europe

Join as an investor

  • Access new investment oppertunites
  • Find new opportunities for syndication
  • Understand the latest developments
Investor Registration