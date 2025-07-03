LSX Europe is the continent's premier life sciences fundraising and investment event, where innovation meets opportunity through strategic 1:1 meetings and targeted networking.

Early-stage biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, including university spin-outs, are attending seeking investment and collaboration opportunities.

Active life science investors attend, looking for new investments and syndication.

Together through our proven partnering format, attendees engage in meaningful conversations that translate into real partnerships, and successful fundraising.

Join us to 'Connect with Purpose'.