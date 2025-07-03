Empowering early-stage life science
What is LSX World Congress Europe?
LSX Europe is the continent's premier life sciences fundraising and investment event, where innovation meets opportunity through strategic 1:1 meetings and targeted networking.
Early-stage biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, including university spin-outs, are attending seeking investment and collaboration opportunities.
Active life science investors attend, looking for new investments and syndication.
Together through our proven partnering format, attendees engage in meaningful conversations that translate into real partnerships, and successful fundraising.
Focused Content: Case Studies, New Data, and the Expertise of Industry-Leading Speakers
Early Innovation & Technology Translation explores next-generation modalities beyond antibodies, rare disease vs. broad indication strategies, platform technologies, and academic spinout pathways. Sessions cover global innovation hubs, lab-to-launch commercialisation, and biotech entrepreneurship lessons.
Capital Markets & Investment Strategies addresses private vs. public financing trends, biotech VC decision-making, early-stage fundraising tactics, and M&A revitalisation strategies. Panels examine China investment opportunities, Southern European ecosystems, and public market strategies.
Market Opportunities & Commercialisation features oncology's next frontier, AI's transformative role in drug discovery, pharma partnership structuring, pricing strategies for novel modalities, and early commercial value building.
Digital Transformation & AI Integration explores pharmaceutical leaders' responses to digital revolution, featuring AI implementation strategies, clinical workflow integration, and Large Language Models in virtual chemistry applications.
Clinical Innovation & Patient Care focuses on digital clinical trial management, precision medicine through AI-driven personalization, and digital companions enhancing traditional medicines for improved patient outcomes and medication adherence.
Investment & Partnership Strategies addresses venture capital funding for pharmatech startups, corporate venture capital investment criteria, and building effective collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, startups, and health systems across transatlantic markets.
Investment & Partnership Leading investors and corporate development executives explore current market dynamics, from pre-market funding challenges to strategic partnerships with major medical technology companies. Sessions cover acquisition strategies, right-sizing funding rounds, and positioning companies for successful exits in today's evolving investment landscape.
Innovation & Market Access The program addresses key commercialisation topics including global expansion pathways, reimbursement strategies, and emerging opportunities in women's health technologies. Additional focus areas include European innovation hubs, wearables/remote monitoring solutions, and building leadership teams for successful R&D-to-commercialisation transitions.
Attend as a delegate
- Hear from medtech, biotech and pharmatech industry leaders
- Connect through one-to-one partnering
- Access case studies and discuss strategy
Present your company
- Increase your visibility
- Showcase your innovations
- Attract new investors
Join as an investor
- Access new investment opportunities
- Find new opportunities for syndication
- Understand the latest developments
FAQs
LSX World Congress is Europe’s premier life sciences event that brings together senior decision makers across biotech, medtech, pharma, investors, and R&D/BD teams. Together, they share insights, forge strategic partnerships, secure financing, and drive innovation.
Where and when is LSX World Congress Europe being held?
LSX World Congress Europe (or LSX Europe) takes place 25-26 March 2026 at the Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal.
Who should attend LSX Europe?
The event is designed for a cross‑section of the life sciences ecosystem: C‑suite executives, founders/CEOs, investors (VCs, crossover, corporate), BD&L and licensing leads, R&D and innovation heads, technology providers, and service companies.
What is the format and what to expect?
A Pre-Day on Tuesday 24 March focuses on CEO and Partnering Forums as closed-door roundtable discussions - View Pre-Day Agenda here.
The main event is held over two days (Wednesday 25 - Thursday 26 March 2026) with the following:
- Thought leadership and expert speakers in biotech, medtech, and pharmatech including: 90-minute expert insight sessions with interactive Q&A, panel discussions with industry leaders, and real-world case studies and practical frameworks
- Qualified 1:1 partnering as a core feature to facilitate deal conversations
- Networking breaks, exhibitor booths or innovation showcases
- Opportunities to present your company, pitch to investors, or sponsor the event
As an investor attending LSX Europe, what should I focus on?
- Identify high-potential biotech, medtech and pharmatech innovators seeking funding.
- Use the 1:1 partnering platform to connect with start-ups that fit your portfolio.
- Attend investment-focused sessions to spot new trends and co-investment opportunities (knowing where capital is flowing, and which areas are under the radar)
- Attend early innovation & translation sessions (to spot de risked or platform opportunities).
- Network with fellow investors, corporates and BD leaders to expand your deal pipeline.
- Focus on companies with strong science and clear commercial pathways.
How do I qualify for an Investor Pass?
Please check our terms and conditions on the Investor Qualification page below:
How can I make the most at LSX Europe as a start-up CEO?
Here’s some tips:
- Prepare a short “elevator pitch” summarising your platform, indication, value creation plan.
- Research the investors and pharma companies who will be attending and prioritise networking with them.
- Attend sessions relevant to your growth stage and market focus.
- Use partnering app to pre-book 1:1 meetings early to secure time with investors and partners.
- Be visible – Ask questions in panels that show you are thinking about commercial strategy/market access, engage in networking breaks and showcase opportunities.
- Follow up quickly to turn new connections into lasting relationships.