Life Science Fundraising & Investment|25-26 March 2026, Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal

Empowering early-stage life science

Access to Capital: Connect with global investors
Strategic Partnerships: Build growth-driving relationships
Expert Knowledge: Gain transformative insights


“At LSX we meet innovative companies and explore how we can work together.”
- Head of S&E, European BD&L, MSD

What is LSX World Congress Europe?

LSX Europe is the continent's premier life sciences fundraising and investment event, where innovation meets opportunity through strategic 1:1 meetings and targeted networking.

Early-stage biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, including university spin-outs, are attending seeking investment and collaboration opportunities.

Active life science investors attend, looking for new investments and syndication.

Together through our proven partnering format, attendees engage in meaningful conversations that translate into real partnerships, and successful fundraising.

Join us to 'Connect with Purpose'.

Focused Content: Case Studies, New Data, and the Expertise of Industry-Leading Speakers

Biotech Leaders Logo

Early Innovation & Technology Translation explores next-generation modalities beyond antibodies, rare disease vs. broad indication strategies, platform technologies, and academic spinout pathways. Sessions cover global innovation hubs, lab-to-launch commercialisation, and biotech entrepreneurship lessons.

Capital Markets & Investment Strategies addresses private vs. public financing trends, biotech VC decision-making, early-stage fundraising tactics, and M&A revitalisation strategies. Panels examine China investment opportunities, Southern European ecosystems, and public market strategies.

Market Opportunities & Commercialisation features oncology's next frontier, AI's transformative role in drug discovery, pharma partnership structuring, pricing strategies for novel modalities, and early commercial value building.

Explore Biotech Leaders
Pharmatech Leaders Logo

Digital Transformation & AI Integration explores pharmaceutical leaders' responses to digital revolution, featuring AI implementation strategies, clinical workflow integration, and Large Language Models in virtual chemistry applications.

Clinical Innovation & Patient Care focuses on digital clinical trial management, precision medicine through AI-driven personalization, and digital companions enhancing traditional medicines for improved patient outcomes and medication adherence.

Investment & Partnership Strategies addresses venture capital funding for pharmatech startups, corporate venture capital investment criteria, and building effective collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, startups, and health systems across transatlantic markets.

Explore Pharmatech Leaders
Medtech Leaders Logo

Investment & Partnership Leading investors and corporate development executives explore current market dynamics, from pre-market funding challenges to strategic partnerships with major medical technology companies. Sessions cover acquisition strategies, right-sizing funding rounds, and positioning companies for successful exits in today's evolving investment landscape.

Innovation & Market Access The program addresses key commercialisation topics including global expansion pathways, reimbursement strategies, and emerging opportunities in women's health technologies. Additional focus areas include European innovation hubs, wearables/remote monitoring solutions, and building leadership teams for successful R&D-to-commercialisation transitions.

Explore Medtech Leaders

How can LSX Europe help you?

Intelligence

Acting as an active conduit of industry insights, innovation, trends, best practices & benchmarking

Investment

Leveraging our extensive network we help match life science innovators with the right investors

Community

Organising formal and informal opportunities to foster connections through networking and serendipitous meetings

The numbers that matter

1,500+

Senior Attendees

500+

Investors & Commercial Leaders

250+

Expert Speakers

4000+

1:1 Partnering Meetings

150+

Partnering Booths

Ways to Attend

Attend LSX Europe

Attend as a delegate

  • Hear from medtech, biotech and pharmatech industry leaders
  • Connect through one-to-one partnering
  • Access case studies and discuss strategy
Speak at LSX Europe

Present your company

  • Increase your visibility
  • Showcase your innovations
  • Attract new investors
Investors at LSX Europe

Join as an investor

  • Access new investment opportunities
  • Find new opportunities for syndication
  • Understand the latest developments
Medtronic

A unique opportunity for companies, big and small.

5 panellists sit on stage with a host leading a session at LSX World Congress Europe
Networking break at LSX World Congress
A speaker leads a session by a podium at LSX World Congress

Partnership Opportunities

The event offers numerous sponsorship opportunities to showcase your brand and offerings, demonstrate your thought leadership expertise and engage with leaders across the life science ecosystem.

To find out more contact us directly:

LSXSponsors@informaconnectls.com

FAQs

What is LSX World Congress Europe?

LSX World Congress is Europe’s premier life sciences event that brings together senior decision makers across biotech, medtech, pharma, investors, and R&D/BD teams. Together, they share insights, forge strategic partnerships, secure financing, and drive innovation.