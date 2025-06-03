This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Managing Global Total Rewards - WorldatWork

17 - 20 November 2025
In Person or Live Digital

Managing Global Total Rewards

Determine how financial statements relate to your compensation and benefits work

Course Overview

This course, required only for the GRP® certification, focuses on developing effective Total Rewards programmes for organisations with a globally dispersed workforce. It covers aligning rewards with human capital strategic plans, addressing remuneration and equity issues, and understanding the factors influencing global mobility decisions to ensure equitable compensation for a multinational workforce. The course has been updated to emphasise the unique challenges of multinational organisations, global mobility considerations , and incorporates the latest Total Rewards Model language throughout.


17 Nov 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$5,825.00

17 Nov 2025

4 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

Live Digital

Online

English

$3,895.00

Is this course for you?

Target Audience

CERTIFIED COMPENSATION PROFESSIONAL | CCP®

This certification is perfect for professionals who want to validate their knowledge and credibility in the compensation field for organisations operating in one country. Ideal for HR and compensation professionals entering the field or those currently responsible for designing, implementing, and managing compensation programmes. In addition, professionals who work with compensation analysts, consultants, or advisors and want to validate their proficiency will benefit from earning a CCP.

GLOBAL REMUNERATION PROFESSIONAL | GRP®

This certification is perfect for professionals who want to validate their knowledge and credibility in the compensation field for multi-national organisations. Ideal for HR and compensation professionals entering the field or those currently responsible for designing, implementing, and managing compensation programmes. Whether working in Total Rewards yourself or engaging with compensation analysts, consultants and advisors, this certification ensures the knowledge you bring is of strategic value to your remuneration design.

Course Requirements and Certificates

  • Attendance – You must attend all sessions of each course. If, for any reason, you miss more than two hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the exams
  • Certificate of Attendance – You will receive an lnforma Certificate of Attendance after successful completion of each course. If you have not attended all sessions, the Certificate will clearly state the number of hours attended
  • Course Material – Access to the WorldatWork course material is valid for 120 days from the date of purchase. Access will expire after this time frame
  • Laptops – You are required to bring your laptop loadedwith MS Excel
  • Examination Validity – The WorldatWork exam expires after120 days from the date of registration
  • Completion Timeframe – You are encouraged to complete all courses within 2 years
Learn More About This Training Course

Delivered by Dr. Mark

Dr. Mark is recognized globally as a leading expert in compensation, benefits, HR, and performance management across industries & countries.

WorldatWork

For more than 65 years, WorldatWork has served Total Rewards professionals throughout the world working in organisations of all sizes and structures. Professionals from more than 93% of Fortune 500® organisations rely on WorldatWork for Total Rewards solutions.

