Masterclass in Credit Risk
8 - 11 December 2025
8 - 11 December 2025

Masterclass in Credit Risk

Learn advanced quantitative and qualitative techniques to assess credit and counterparty exposures

Aimed at a wide range of finance professionals this course will give you a clear and comprehensive framework for analysing corporate credit risk.

This course will teach you how to analyse credit and counterparty exposures against this heightened risk background and help ensure that your skills are up-to-date and represent best practice.

What you'll learn

  • Explain best practices from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective
  • Undertake a detailed analysis of complex financial statements, including making extensive adjustments to reported results (EBITDA, net debt, cashflow measurements) and undertaking appropriate ratio analysis
  • Analyse structural factors such as ownership, double leverage, ring-fencing, and different types of subordination
Case studies and practical sessions

  • Spreadsheet exercises using simple portfolio credit model
  • Estimation of market factor volatilities
  • Estimation of market factor correlations
  • Performing Cholesky decomposition
  • Analysis of a CDO in the sub-prime meltdown
  • Spreadsheet exercises with single name credit derivatives
Why choose IFF?

  • TRACK RECORD – we have over 30 years of experience in providing training to the banking, finance, and energy sectors
  • KNOWLEDGE – all of our trainers are highly experienced practitioners and leading subject matter experts
  • VALUE – we provide a practical training experience with skills that can be used immediately
  • 08 Dec 2025

    4 days, 00:00 Europe/London

    location_on

    In Person

    London, UK

    Language: English

    £3,596.00

    £3,995.00

    Book by 3 November
    to save £399.00

    Book Now

