Sign up now for the Masterclass in Credit Risk
Aimed at a wide range of finance professionals this course will give you a clear and comprehensive framework for analysing corporate credit risk.
This course will teach you how to analyse credit and counterparty exposures against this heightened risk background and help ensure that your skills are up-to-date and represent best practice.
What you'll learn
- Explain best practices from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective
- Undertake a detailed analysis of complex financial statements, including making extensive adjustments to reported results (EBITDA, net debt, cashflow measurements) and undertaking appropriate ratio analysis
- Analyse structural factors such as ownership, double leverage, ring-fencing, and different types of subordination
Case studies and practical sessions
- Spreadsheet exercises using simple portfolio credit model
- Estimation of market factor volatilities
- Estimation of market factor correlations
- Performing Cholesky decomposition
- Analysis of a CDO in the sub-prime meltdown
- Spreadsheet exercises with single name credit derivatives
Why choose IFF?
- TRACK RECORD – we have over 30 years of experience in providing training to the banking, finance, and energy sectors
- KNOWLEDGE – all of our trainers are highly experienced practitioners and leading subject matter experts
- VALUE – we provide a practical training experience with skills that can be used immediately
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Type
person
Trainer
language
Language
08 Dec 2025
4 days
00:00 Europe/London
location_on
In Person
London, UK
English
£3,995.00
£3,596.00
Book by 3 November
08 Dec 2025
4 days, 00:00 Europe/Londonlocation_on
In Person
London, UK
Language: English
£3,596.00
£3,995.00
Book by 3 November
to save £399.00
Contact us
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRAINING COURSE
Run this course in-house
International Faculty of Finance's customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.
CPD Certified
Engaging in Continuing Professional Development ensures that both academic and practical qualifications do not become outdated or obsolete; allowing individuals to continually ‘up skill’ or ‘re-skill’, regardless of occupation, age, or educational level. This course has been assessed and is CPD-certified.
Riskminds Events Series
In-person and virtual events for the risk management industry. A proud partner of RiskMinds - year-round learning opportunities, virtual gatherings and in-person events keeping risk managers connected.