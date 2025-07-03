Najah Dubai: 5 - 7 October 2025 | DWTC
NAJAH EXPO IS THE #1 HIGHER EDUCATION FAIR IN THE MENA REGION
Get all your questions answered about universities, scholarships, and programs at our international education fair.
Future-Proof Your Education Journey with Najah Expo
Whether you are a high school student, parent, schoolteacher or counsellor, the Najah Expo is a central hub connecting you with top universities based locally or abroad.
Visiting Najah Expo is an incredible opportunity to discover what’s possible in higher education today – whether it is studying abroad or staying close to home. Discover the best international and local universities and programs to apply to, connect with university representatives, ask questions about admissions, scholarships, future careers, enjoy access to 50+ informative seminars, and so much more...
Ready, Set, Najah! Join the Expo Near You
Discover courses that interest you, find scholarships, ask questions, and get a feel for campus life at the biggest global education fair in the region. Your dream university is waiting for you at Najah Expo!
Najah Dubai
Timings:
Sunday, 5 October | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Monday, 6 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Tuesday, 7 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Najah Abu Dhabi
Timings:
Sunday, 19 October | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Monday, 20 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Tuesday, 21 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Najah Doha
Timings:
Saturday, 15 November | 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Sunday, 16 November | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Monday, 17 November | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Why Najah is a MUST attend higher education fair?
Discovering new opportunities is an essential step in any educational journey. And what better way to do that than exploring some of the world's top universities at the Najah Expo university fair. With exciting new features and face-to-face meetings with university representatives, Najah Expo is your ideal platform for charting your educational course and discovering your path ahead.
Get expert advice from 100+ universities from 20+ countries
Take advantage of scholarship opportunities
Attend free informative seminars and workshops
Win amazing prizes in exciting contests
Your Access to Global Education
200+
Top Local and International Universities
2500+
Academic Courses
20+
Exhibiting Countries
50+
Interactive Seminars and Live Talks
Najah Expo Is A One-Stop Education Hub For:
Grade 10-13 Students
Parents
Teachers
Student Counselors
Heads of Institutions
Postgraduate Applicants
Hasnie Montaha
Student
"I can still feel the energy buzzing from the event. What a wonderful success it was and that is in great part due to you! I wanted to reach out to you, on behalf of my school, to say thank you. Thank you for all that you did to organize this career fair which helped us learn alot!! In fact, realizing that how integral these events are!! Also, thank you to the whole team for taking time and conducting these fairs. We could not do it without you and the whole Najah Crew!"
