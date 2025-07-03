Whether you are a high school student, parent, schoolteacher or counsellor, the Najah Expo is a central hub connecting you with top universities based locally or abroad.

Visiting Najah Expo is an incredible opportunity to discover what’s possible in higher education today – whether it is studying abroad or staying close to home. Discover the best international and local universities and programs to apply to, connect with university representatives, ask questions about admissions, scholarships, future careers, enjoy access to 50+ informative seminars, and so much more...