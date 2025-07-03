This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Najah Expo

Najah Dubai: 5 - 7 October 2025 | DWTC
Najah Abu Dhabi: 19 - 21 October 2025 | ADNEC
Najah Doha: 15 - 17 November 2025 | QNCC

Get Your FREE Pass
Menu
VISIT

Najah Dubai: 5 - 7 October 2025 | DWTC
Najah Abu Dhabi: 19 - 21 October 2025 | ADNEC
Najah Doha: 15 - 17 November 2025 | QNCC

NAJAH EXPO IS THE #1 HIGHER EDUCATION FAIR IN THE MENA REGION

Get all your questions answered about universities, scholarships, and programs at our international education fair.

Get Your FREE PassEnquire to Exhibit

Future-Proof Your Education Journey with Najah Expo

Whether you are a high school student, parent, schoolteacher or counsellor, the Najah Expo is a central hub connecting you with top universities based locally or abroad.

Visiting Najah Expo is an incredible opportunity to discover what’s possible in higher education today – whether it is studying abroad or staying close to home. Discover the best international and local universities and programs to apply to, connect with university representatives, ask questions about admissions, scholarships, future careers, enjoy access to 50+ informative seminars, and so much more...

Group of diverse students posing together at Najah Expo, holding event materials and smiling in front of exhibition booths. The Najah Education and Career Fair provides opportunities for university admissions, career guidance, and networking in the UAE.
Get Your FREE Pass

Ready, Set, Najah! Join the Expo Near You

Discover courses that interest you, find scholarships, ask questions, and get a feel for campus life at the biggest global education fair in the region. Your dream university is waiting for you at Najah Expo!

expand_more

Najah Dubai

5 – 7 October 2025
Dubai World Trade Centre
KNOW MORE

Timings:
Sunday, 5 October | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Monday, 6 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Tuesday, 7 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

expand_more

Najah Abu Dhabi

19 – 21 October 2025
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
KNOW MORE

Timings:
Sunday, 19 October | 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Monday, 20 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Tuesday, 21 October | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

expand_more

Najah Doha

15 - 17 November 2025
Qatar National Convention Centre
KNOW MORE

Timings:
Saturday, 15 November | 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Sunday, 16 November | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Monday, 17 November | 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Why Najah is a MUST attend higher education fair?

Discovering new opportunities is an essential step in any educational journey. And what better way to do that than exploring some of the world's top universities at the Najah Expo university fair. With exciting new features and face-to-face meetings with university representatives, Najah Expo is your ideal platform for charting your educational course and discovering your path ahead.

Get expert advice from 100+ universities from 20+ countries

Take advantage of scholarship opportunities

Attend free informative seminars and workshops

Win amazing prizes in exciting contests

GET YOUR FREE PASS

Parents, Students & Teachers Choose Najah Expo for a Reason

Your Access to Global Education

200+

Top Local and International Universities

2500+

Academic Courses

20+

Exhibiting Countries

50+

Interactive Seminars and Live Talks

Najah Expo Is A One-Stop Education Hub For:

A school student showing the peace sign

Grade 10-13 Students

Girl smiling with parents behind her

Parents

Two teachers talking over documents

Teachers

School counsellor explaining to student

Student Counselors

Teacher smiling with students behind

Heads of Institutions

Post graduate student holding her degree with graduation gown

Postgraduate Applicants

GET YOUR FREE PASS

Hasnie Montaha

Student

"I can still feel the energy buzzing from the event. What a wonderful success it was and that is in great part due to you! I wanted to reach out to you, on behalf of my school, to say thank you. Thank you for all that you did to organize this career fair which helped us learn alot!! In fact, realizing that how integral these events are!! Also, thank you to the whole team for taking time and conducting these fairs. We could not do it without you and the whole Najah Crew!"

Get Involved In Najah Expo 2025

Book Your Space

Meet your target audience from the UAE and Qatar at Najah Expo 2025.

Enquire to Exhibit

Sponsorship

Najah Expo offers both online and in-person bespoke packages keeping a range of goals in mind.

Enquire to Sponsor

Digital Opportunities

Najah Expo can help you meet your specific objectives with our tailored digital products.

Talk to the team

Contact us

Get in touch with the team.

By clicking Contact us, you agree to be contacted by Informa, organizer of Najah Expo about industry updates, products and services that match your interests

You can opt out at any time by clicking unsubscribe on our emails or by contacting us. Please find full information about how we use your data in our privacy policy.

STAY CONNECTED!

Follow us to get all the latest news about Najah and the education community.