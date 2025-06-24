Organisation Design in the GCC

This advanced course is designed for experienced organisation change professionals, business leaders, and consultants who want to enhance their skills in organisation design. You’ll learn how to plan and implement organisation design programmes, using data to make informed decisions and drive effective change. Key topics include aligning teams with the right skills, securing stakeholder buy-in, embedding design, and tracking progress.

Created by organisation design expert Jaimini Lakhani and delivered by an experienced practitioner, this CIPD-accredited course provides the tools to address challenges caused by rapid changes in systems, employment regulations, technology, cost pressures, and market shifts.