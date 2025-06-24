This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

CIPD - Organisation Design in the GCC

Multiple Dates Available
In Person or Live Digital

Organisation Design in the GCC

Master the strategies and techniques to lead impactful design initiatives and deliver long-term business value

This advanced course is designed for experienced organisation change professionals, business leaders, and consultants who want to enhance their skills in organisation design. You’ll learn how to plan and implement organisation design programmes, using data to make informed decisions and drive effective change. Key topics include aligning teams with the right skills, securing stakeholder buy-in, embedding design, and tracking progress.

Created by organisation design expert Jaimini Lakhani and delivered by an experienced practitioner, this CIPD-accredited course provides the tools to address challenges caused by rapid changes in systems, employment regulations, technology, cost pressures, and market shifts.

The Qatar session is delivered in partnership with Informa Tharawat, a Qatari company.

Aligned with the ambitions of the Qatar National Vision 2030, Informa Tharawat and Informa Connect Academy’s training programmes serve as a catalyst for empowerment, equipping professionals with the skills needed to support the nation’s growth.

As part of Informa, a global FTSE 100 business, we are backed by a network of trusted brands operating across specialist markets, with more than 11,000 colleagues in over 30 countries.

Key Learning Objectives

Explain the difference between Organisation Design, Development and Change Management

Explain the five principles of Organisation design and practice applying them in real scenarios

Identify the different roles in Organisation Design and Development and explain how each contributes to the design process

Appreciate the concept of organisational operating models and systems thinking to benefit your organisation

Apply the 6 steps organisation design thinking process

Practice the application of different design models and identify their advantages and disadvantages in the design thinking process

Explore different design tools to identify layers, reporting lines, and the span of control for your organisation structure and explain how to determine the best type of structure for your organisation

Explain how to determine eligibility for hybrid and remote work

Develop organisational development and change management plans to implement design changes and overcome barriers to change

Upcoming Courses

10 Nov 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$3,995.00

10 Nov 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

Live Digital

Online

English

$3,195.00

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

This advanced course is designed for experienced organisational change professionals, business leaders, and consultants looking to enhance their expertise in organisation design.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has been championing better work and working lives. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people and collaborates to shape work that benefits everyone. The CIPD envisions good work within inclusive and responsible businesses, contributing to stronger economies and societies. In today’s changing world of work, the need to achieve this has never been more urgent.

