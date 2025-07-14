This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

PCC West | Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress
September 4-5, 2025
Estancia La Jolla | San Diego, CA
September 4-5, 2025|Estancia La Jolla | San Diego, CA

Powering West Coast Compliance: Strengthen Programs, Navigate Enforcement and Build Connections that Matter

Unite with top-tier industry leaders from established and emerging pharmaceutical manufacturers to address complex regulatory changes impacting daily operations: FDA updates on SIUU, DOJ Enforcement Priorities and Patient and HCP Interaction Guidelines.


MCLE and CLE Credits

Earn credits at PCC West

Earn Credits

What You'll Discover at the Flagship West Coast Pharmaceutical Compliance Conference

  • Explore recent policy shifts under the new administration and implications for life sciences
  • Gain insights into current enforcement priorities and high-risk areas directly from enforcement bodies
  • Develop strategies to adapt your compliance program to withstand evolving regulatory scrutiny
View Agenda
  • Implement data-driven monitoring techniques with robust guardrails for responsible AI adoption
  • Build governance frameworks addressing data privacy regulations and emerging AI technology risks
  • Explore leading manufacturer case-studies on leveraging data and AI while maintaining compliance
View Agenda
  • Establish robust protocols for handling patient data within tech-enabled patient support programs
  • Develop guardrails to maintain compliance in diverse patient interactions and new field-facing roles
  • Implement monitoring procedures for ethical and compliant HCP and clinical investigator interactions
View Agenda

Including:

  • Gilead Sciences

  • Arcus Biosciences

  • Dexcom

  • Amgen

  • Neurelis

  • Genentech


Meet the Speakers
See Why Our Speakers Are Excited For PCC West - And You Should Be Too!

Brenda Crabtree

Senior Director, Commercial Legal & Compliance

Kura Oncology

Being part of PCC West helps me—and my team—stay at the forefront of regulatory trends and best practices. It’s a valuable forum for benchmarking our compliance strategies, strengthening our network of peers, and bringing back actionable insights that enhance our own programs. The collaborative spirit of this conference fuels innovation and continuous improvement in how we approach compliance, risk mitigation, and ethical business practices

Connect and Network with Key Decision-Makers at Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress West

