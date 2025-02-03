This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Public Speaking Masterclass

29 September - 1 October 2025
In Person

Public Speaking Masterclass

The secret to speaking and presenting with confidence, conviction and charisma, without fear, anxiety or dread

Hear from Derek Borthwick...

Derek is communication and mind expert. He is the international multiple best-selling author of five books including “Public Speaking How to Speak Effectively Without Fear". He has over 30 years of experience and has worked with some of the world's largest companies including JP Morgan, Fidelity and Aviva.

He has diplomas in business transformational coaching, clinical hypnotherapy, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming), CBT and is a certified Master Practitioner/Coach of NLP. Derek has delivered training and coaching to all levels of seniority including FTSE 100 companies.

Grow your confidence and feel comfortable presenting to large audiences of high seniority

Course Overview

In today's dynamic professional environment, mastering the art of public speaking is crucial for career advancement and personal growth. This course focuses on honing your public speaking skills and equipping you with the tools to excel in various communication scenarios. Explore the intricacies of persuasive speech, learning how to captivate and engage your audience effectively. Delve into the psychology of communication, uncovering strategies to build rapport, convey confidence, and leave a lasting impression.

Benefits Of Attending

  • Analyse the psychological principles that captivate and enthral audiences
  • Apply advanced mental techniques to demonstrate confidence and speak with conviction
  • Demonstrate the ability to speak effectively about any topic, in any situation, to any audience
  • Deliver powerful and persuasive speeches without relying on notes or cards

Competencies

  • Understanding audience psychology
  • Presentation building and delivery
  • Memorisation techniques
  • Effective body language
  • Handling difficult attendees
29 Sep 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$4,445.00

$3,945.00

Book by 25 August
to save $500.00

Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

  • Professionals who are tasked with speaking in front of others but do not enjoy it
  • Senior managers or executives that want to make an impression whenever they speak
  • Leaders who want to improve their public speaking skills
  • Management, team leaders or those in sale positions and need to present to people often

Learning Style

If you like a fun interactive experience, then this is for you. You will experience first-hand how to transform your public speaking skills. There will be numerous interactive exercises and opportunities to practise and build your confidence up as you master this skill.

Certification Criteria

You must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Connect Academy Certificate of Completion:

  • Satisfactory attendance: You must attend all sessions of the course. If, for any reason, you miss more than 2 hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the course assessment
  • Successful completion of the course assessment: Assessments will be ongoing and based on in-class participation and activities
Learn More About This Training Course

Delivered by Derek

Derek Borthwick has over 30 years of experience and has worked with some of the world’s largest companies including JP Morgan, Fidelity and Aviva. Derek has delivered thousands of presentations and has presented in front of over 10,000 people all over the world and has lectured at Scotland’s top universities including Edinburgh, Heriot Watt, Stirling and Napier.

Certified by CPD UK

The CPD Certification Service is an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications and supports policies of institutional and professional organisations globally.

