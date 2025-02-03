Public Speaking Masterclass
The secret to speaking and presenting with confidence, conviction and charisma, without fear, anxiety or dread
Hear from Derek Borthwick...
Derek is communication and mind expert. He is the international multiple best-selling author of five books including “Public Speaking How to Speak Effectively Without Fear". He has over 30 years of experience and has worked with some of the world's largest companies including JP Morgan, Fidelity and Aviva.
He has diplomas in business transformational coaching, clinical hypnotherapy, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming), CBT and is a certified Master Practitioner/Coach of NLP. Derek has delivered training and coaching to all levels of seniority including FTSE 100 companies.
Sign Up for Our Public Speaking Masterclass Training
Grow your confidence and feel comfortable presenting to large audiences of high seniority
Course Overview
In today's dynamic professional environment, mastering the art of public speaking is crucial for career advancement and personal growth. This course focuses on honing your public speaking skills and equipping you with the tools to excel in various communication scenarios. Explore the intricacies of persuasive speech, learning how to captivate and engage your audience effectively. Delve into the psychology of communication, uncovering strategies to build rapport, convey confidence, and leave a lasting impression.
Benefits Of Attending
- Analyse the psychological principles that captivate and enthral audiences
- Apply advanced mental techniques to demonstrate confidence and speak with conviction
- Demonstrate the ability to speak effectively about any topic, in any situation, to any audience
- Deliver powerful and persuasive speeches without relying on notes or cards
Competencies
- Understanding audience psychology
- Presentation building and delivery
- Memorisation techniques
- Effective body language
- Handling difficult attendees
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Type
person
Trainer
language
Language
29 Sep 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
download_for_offlineDownload Brochure
$4,445.00
$3,945.00
Book by 25 August
29 Sep 2025
3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubailocation_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
Language: Englishdownload_for_offlineDownload Brochure
$3,945.00
$4,445.00
Book by 25 August
to save $500.00
Contact us
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
- Professionals who are tasked with speaking in front of others but do not enjoy it
- Senior managers or executives that want to make an impression whenever they speak
- Leaders who want to improve their public speaking skills
- Management, team leaders or those in sale positions and need to present to people often
Learning Style
If you like a fun interactive experience, then this is for you. You will experience first-hand how to transform your public speaking skills. There will be numerous interactive exercises and opportunities to practise and build your confidence up as you master this skill.
Certification Criteria
You must meet two criteria to be eligible for an Informa Connect Academy Certificate of Completion:
- Satisfactory attendance: You must attend all sessions of the course. If, for any reason, you miss more than 2 hours of the course sessions, you will not be eligible to sit the course assessment
- Successful completion of the course assessment: Assessments will be ongoing and based on in-class participation and activities
Learn More About This Training Course
Delivered by Derek
Derek Borthwick has over 30 years of experience and has worked with some of the world’s largest companies including JP Morgan, Fidelity and Aviva. Derek has delivered thousands of presentations and has presented in front of over 10,000 people all over the world and has lectured at Scotland’s top universities including Edinburgh, Heriot Watt, Stirling and Napier.
Certified by CPD UK
The CPD Certification Service is an independent accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications and supports policies of institutional and professional organisations globally.
Run this course in-house
Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement