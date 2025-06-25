This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

CIPD - Recruitment, Selection & Resourcing Talent

Multiple Dates Available
In Person

Book Now
Menu
Book

Recruitment, Selection & Resourcing Talent

From candidate attraction to successful onboarding: your complete recruitment guide

Download BrochureSend Me A Quote

Sign up for our Recruitment, Selection & Resourcing Talent Programme

This dynamic three-day programme offers a comprehensive understanding of the recruitment, selection, and resourcing processes. You’ll learn how to attract, recruit, and select the right individuals for the right roles at the right time and cost. Through the use of workforce planning data, sourcing strategies, and digital tools, you'll be equipped to access diverse talent pools effectively.

This tailored programme aligns with the Foundation and Associate-level standards of the ‘Resourcing’ Specialist Knowledge area in the CIPD Profession Map, providing the skills and confidence to succeed in the ever-evolving world of work.

Download Brochure

Key Learning Objectives

Analyse the factors influencing an organisation’s talent planning, recruitment, and selection policies

Demonstrate how to align talent acquisition strategies with organisational goals and business objectives

Apply workforce planning techniques to identify talent gaps and shape effective recruitment strategies

Evaluate various recruitment and selection methods to determine the most suitable and efficient approach

Implement strategies to minimise unconscious bias and reduce the risk of indirect discrimination during the hiring process

Develop inclusive recruitment practices designed to attract a diverse and talented applicant pool

Conduct recruitment and selection processes with confidence, following best practice guidelines

Assess the impact of a well-structured induction process on employee engagement and retention

Practice competency-based interview techniques and provide constructive feedback to candidates

Download Brochure

Run this course in-house

Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Bespoke training designed for your organisation only, combining traditional classroom setting, blended and online learning models

Customised Training

schedule

Date

maps_home_work

Delivery Type

person

Trainer

language

Language

25 Aug 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

$3,995.00

Book Now

20 Oct 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

location_on

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

$3,995.00

$2,995.00

Book by 11 August
to save $1,000.00

Book Now

09 Nov 2025

3 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Aden

location_on

In Person

Doha, Qatar

English

download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

$3,995.00

$2,995.00

Book by 31 August
to save $1,000.00

Book Now

  • 25 Aug 2025

    3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

    location_on

    In Person

    Dubai, UAE

    Language: English

    download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

    $3,995.00

    Book Now

  • 20 Oct 2025

    3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

    location_on

    In Person

    Dubai, UAE

    Language: English

    download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

    $2,995.00

    $3,995.00

    Book by 11 August
    to save $1,000.00

    Book Now

  • 09 Nov 2025

    3 days, 08:30 14:30 Asia/Aden

    location_on

    In Person

    Doha, Qatar

    Language: English

    download_for_offlineDownload Brochure

    $2,995.00

    $3,995.00

    Book by 31 August
    to save $1,000.00

    Book Now

Contact us

Get in touch with the team.

By clicking Contact us, you agree to be contacted by Informa, organizer of CIPD - Recruitment, Selection & Resourcing Talent about industry updates, products and services that match your interests

You can opt out at any time by clicking unsubscribe on our emails or by contacting us. Please find full information about how we use your data in our privacy policy.

Learn More About This Training Programme

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

This course is ideal for individuals currently working in or aspiring to enter HR support roles, particularly in recruitment, selection, and talent resourcing.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

See the full agenda

Run this course in-house

Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement.

Customised Training