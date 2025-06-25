Recruitment, Selection & Resourcing Talent

This dynamic three-day programme offers a comprehensive understanding of the recruitment, selection, and resourcing processes. You’ll learn how to attract, recruit, and select the right individuals for the right roles at the right time and cost. Through the use of workforce planning data, sourcing strategies, and digital tools, you'll be equipped to access diverse talent pools effectively.

This tailored programme aligns with the Foundation and Associate-level standards of the ‘Resourcing’ Specialist Knowledge area in the CIPD Profession Map, providing the skills and confidence to succeed in the ever-evolving world of work.