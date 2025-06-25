Recruitment, Selection & Resourcing Talent
From candidate attraction to successful onboarding: your complete recruitment guide
This dynamic three-day programme offers a comprehensive understanding of the recruitment, selection, and resourcing processes. You’ll learn how to attract, recruit, and select the right individuals for the right roles at the right time and cost. Through the use of workforce planning data, sourcing strategies, and digital tools, you'll be equipped to access diverse talent pools effectively.
This tailored programme aligns with the Foundation and Associate-level standards of the ‘Resourcing’ Specialist Knowledge area in the CIPD Profession Map, providing the skills and confidence to succeed in the ever-evolving world of work.
Key Learning Objectives
Analyse the factors influencing an organisation’s talent planning, recruitment, and selection policies
Demonstrate how to align talent acquisition strategies with organisational goals and business objectives
Apply workforce planning techniques to identify talent gaps and shape effective recruitment strategies
Evaluate various recruitment and selection methods to determine the most suitable and efficient approach
Implement strategies to minimise unconscious bias and reduce the risk of indirect discrimination during the hiring process
Develop inclusive recruitment practices designed to attract a diverse and talented applicant pool
Conduct recruitment and selection processes with confidence, following best practice guidelines
Assess the impact of a well-structured induction process on employee engagement and retention
Practice competency-based interview techniques and provide constructive feedback to candidates
schedule
Date
maps_home_work
Delivery Type
person
Trainer
language
Language
25 Aug 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
$3,995.00
20 Oct 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai
location_on
In Person
Dubai, UAE
English
$3,995.00
$2,995.00
Book by 11 August
09 Nov 2025
3 days
08:30 14:30 Asia/Aden
location_on
In Person
Doha, Qatar
English
$3,995.00
$2,995.00
Book by 31 August
Learn More About This Training Programme
What's included:
Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.
Who should attend?
This course is ideal for individuals currently working in or aspiring to enter HR support roles, particularly in recruitment, selection, and talent resourcing.
Introducing CIPD
For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
