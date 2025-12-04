This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

RIA Edge Los Angeles
October 7-8, 2025
Ritz-Carlton | Marina del Rey, CA
October 7-8, 2025|Ritz-Carlton | Marina del Rey, CA

Discover C-level strategies to accelerate RIA growth

Meaningful connections. Practical solutions. Tangible results.

Discounted hotel rooms expiring soon

Save on your hotel accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton by reserving your room before September 8th

Why you can’t afford to miss RIA Edge LA

This is where the RIA elite connect, collaborate and shape the future. RIA Edge LA brings together top leaders and executives from the fastest-growing firms for conversations that matter.

With sessions designed to address today’s most pressing challenges - scaling with AI, navigating M&A, and attracting top talent - we get straight to the strategies that work. If growth is your goal, this is where it happens.

Hear from the experts

Put yourself in the same room with business leaders from top RIA firms as well as the industry’s most renowned human capital, strategic planning, marketing and technology consultants.

Speakers include:

  • Eamon Verdone, M&A Director, Savant Wealth Management
  • Kevin Casey, Managing Director, Pathstone
  • Matt Regan, CEO, Wealthcare
  • Michelle Winkles, CMO, Mission Wealth
  • Mike Wunderli, Managing Director, Head of M&A, CAPTRUST
Meet the speakers

Tech for Growth Summit

RETURNING IN 2025!

Technology insights and connections to help scale your business.

Helping elite advisors leverage technology to unlock business growth and create scalable, repeatable and personalized experiences for your clients.

More about Tech for Growth
Networking at RIA Edge West

Engage with leaders

RIA Edge Los Angeles gathers a unique community of 350+ senior leaders and innovators from across the wealth management industry, featuring 250+ senior advisors from some of the most influential wealth management firms across the U.S.

RIAs set to attend include Wealthspire, Farther, Mercer, Savant, CAPTRUST and many more.

See who attends

RIA Edge Meetings

RETURNING IN 2025!

High impact, double opt-in 1:1 meetings you can schedule with other attendees through the RIA Edge Los Angeles event app. Meet new people, share best practices and ideas, make new friends and establish new business relationships.

Networking opportunities

RIA Edge Roundtables

RETURNING IN 2025!

RIA Edge roundtables offer a unique forum for engaging conversations and collaborative problem-solving in small groups of your peers.

See the full agenda

FAB for Women Leaders

RETURNING IN 2025!

Financial Advisor Breakfast (FAB) for Women Leaders in Wealth Management, is an exclusive event dedicated to fostering professional development and community among successful women in the industry. FAB offers a unique platform to discuss strategies for drawing more women into wealth management, sharing skills and supporting each other's growth, both personally and professionally.

*Invite only

FAB for women leaders

Looking ahead at RIA Edge Los Angeles

Watch the video

Dennis Morton

Founder and Principal

Morton Brown Family Wealth

RIA Edge did an exceptional job curating a diverse range of speakers and topics that catered to the interests and needs of RIA leaders. Overall, the conference surpassed my expectations.

Boost your visibility

Sponsor RIA Edge Los Angeles and gain access to the wealth management industry’s most important decision-makers and influencers.

Tell us your goals and we'll help you achieve them. Lead discussions as an expert speaker and build a unique sponsorship package to put your company at the front of your buyers' minds. Opportunities are limited. Reach out now!

Contact us by emailing sponsoredge@informa.com.

Sponsorship opportunities

Advisor Premium Program

If you're one of the industry's top financial advisors and hold a leadership role within your company, you may be eligible for a complimentary advisor pass!

This premium access package includes:

  • Full access to the two-day event
  • Invitations to exclusive networking opportunities designed for industry leaders
  • Priority consideration for private meetings, executive lunches and dinners

Please note that consideration for the program is based off of pre-determined guidelines and complimentary passes are limited.

Sponsors and Partners

