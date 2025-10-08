This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

close
search
Book Now
Menu
close
search
Book
June 9 - 11, 2026 |The Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

Set your sights on growth

The largest gathering of RIAs. The highest AUM. The most senior advisors.

Boost your knowledge, your network and your business.

See who attendsWant to sponsor?

attendees

advisors

%

of RIAs managing $500M+ in assets

$T

in total managed assets

+

speakers

The only wealth management conference encompassing investment, productivity and growth strategies

At Wealth Management EDGE, you'll discover practical solutions you can apply right away to drive your firm's growth. Get your EDGE on the competition.

Inside ETFs+ | ETFs and investment management event

Discover and debate the latest ideas in investment strategy, product and portfolio construction and discuss ETFs and more with hundreds of experts, advisors and issuers.

Discover investment growth strategies
WealthStack | A wealth management technology conference

Meet a new generation of advisors embracing technology to grow their business and the wealthtech innovators paving the way.

Discover tech for growth
RIA Edge | An RIA conference and event

Fine-tune your processes and strategies, from M&A to succession planning, compensation, human capital and leadership.

Discover business growth

The who's who of the industry is at EDGE

EDGE brings together the industry's key players and experts, enabling your next growth wave while helping you meet the demands of your clients. “I come here for three reasons,” says Joe Duran, Managing Partner at RISE. Find out what these reasons are!

Watch the video here

The industry's largest gathering of senior financial advisors

Find even more ways to get your edge, at Wealth Management EDGE - a wealth management event

Why do 1,000+ advisors attend?

To gain new knowledge and connections tailored to your needs:

  • Insights from top advisors and other industry experts
  • Invite-only experiences
  • Curated 1-2-1 meetings
  • Access to the Advisor+ Lounge
  • And more!
Register now
High-impact networking at Wealth Management EDGE, a wealth management event

Elevate your experience

Get ready to meet thousands of people with EDGE networking programs.

EDGE Meetings - schedule your 1:1 meetings with the ConnectMe app.

EDGE Roundtables - have engaging conversations and solve problems in a small group of your peers.

Allocate Meetings - a new matchmaking meetings program. Tell us your preferences and interests and we'll do the rest. All you need to do is show up.

Find out more
Extra event activities at Wealth Management EDGE include beachside yoga, wine tastings, and a sandcastle build

Not your normal event

We want you to have fun! Join your fellow attendees for beachside yoga, wine tastings, the poolside party and drinks receptions, sandcastle-building, mentor-mentee speed dating and more!

You won't just gain invaluable insights and make new connections at EDGE, you'll leave with lasting memories.

Networking opportunities
Speakers at the leading wealth management conference

Who's on stage?

Our speakers are hands-on leaders actively driving change in their organizations, bringing real-world tactics and tools to grow your firm and serve your clients better.

2025 speakers include:

Michael Kitces, Kay Lynn Mayhue, Brent Brodeski, Cameron Dawson, Eric Balchunas and many more.

Meet the speakers
Real-world solutions on stage at Wealth Management EDGE, a financial advisor event

Who attends?

A quality and quantity of advisors you won't find anywhere else. Join 2,000+ wealth management decision makers, including 150+ CEOs and managing partners.

Our attendees represent RIAs, broker dealers, trust companies, institutional investors, family offices, asset managers, ETF issuers, tech vendors, index providers and more!

70% of advisors manage over $500 million in assets.

See who's attending
New ways to engage at Wealth Management EDGE, a financial advisor event

The insights you need

Get the latest on investing, technology and advice.

  • Practical uses of AI for your practice
  • Advanced lead generation tactics for RIAs
  • Getting off zero in crypto investing
  • Thematic picks for Trump 2.0
  • Convergence of wealth & retirement at work
  • Mastering succession planning
  • And more!
Latest agenda
See the 2025 agenda

EDGE Keynote, Alex Smith

Former NFL Player & Analyst at ESPN

There is no better model for perseverance than Alex Smith. After suffering a life-threatening injury to his right leg that nearly resulted in amputation, Smith’s return to the field is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in football history.

Hear Alex Smith talk about his NFL career, overcoming adversity and more on Day 1 from 4:30pm to 5:15pm.

More about Alex
Alex Smith, Former NFL Player, to Keynote Wealth Management EDGE

EDGE by the numbers

Quality and quantity. Access senior decision makers from the country's most elite RIA firms.

+

attendees

%

of firms attending manage more than $500M in assets

$T

total managed assets

+

advisors

$M

is the average AUM for firms with less than $5B

+

speakers

Jeremy Eisenstein

Managing Director

Goldman Sachs

I wouldn't miss it, I come every year. The content is phenomenal. There's no other conference out there as big or as insightful as EDGE. You're missing out if you don't attend.

Be seen. Be heard.

Gain new leads. Establish yourself as a thought leader. Elevate your brand.

Tell us your business goals and we'll help you achieve them. We’ll help you build a unique sponsorship package to put your company at the top of your buyers' minds. Opportunities are limited. Reach out now!

Want to sponsor?Sponsorship prospectus download
Advisor premium program at Wealth Management EDGE

Advisor Premium Program

Are you one of the industry's top financial advisors? Attend EDGE for free!

Consideration for the program is based on specific criteria. Complimentary passes are limited.

Find out more >>

In 2024, the Advisor Premium program welcomed 250+ advisors, 40% of which were C-level. The average AUM of firms participating in the program was $62B.

Learn more

Related events

2025 Sponsors

Join these industry leaders in 2025. Contact our team to learn more.