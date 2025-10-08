Set your sights on growth
The largest gathering of RIAs. The highest AUM. The most senior advisors.
Boost your knowledge, your network and your business.
attendees
advisors
%
of RIAs managing $500M+ in assets
$T
in total managed assets
+
speakers
The only wealth management conference encompassing investment, productivity and growth strategies
At Wealth Management EDGE, you'll discover practical solutions you can apply right away to drive your firm's growth. Get your EDGE on the competition.
Discover and debate the latest ideas in investment strategy, product and portfolio construction and discuss ETFs and more with hundreds of experts, advisors and issuers.
Meet a new generation of advisors embracing technology to grow their business and the wealthtech innovators paving the way.
Fine-tune your processes and strategies, from M&A to succession planning, compensation, human capital and leadership.
The who's who of the industry is at EDGE
EDGE brings together the industry's key players and experts, enabling your next growth wave while helping you meet the demands of your clients. “I come here for three reasons,” says Joe Duran, Managing Partner at RISE. Find out what these reasons are!
The industry's largest gathering of senior financial advisors
Why do 1,000+ advisors attend?
To gain new knowledge and connections tailored to your needs:
- Insights from top advisors and other industry experts
- Invite-only experiences
- Curated 1-2-1 meetings
- Access to the Advisor+ Lounge
- And more!
Elevate your experience
Get ready to meet thousands of people with EDGE networking programs.
EDGE Meetings - schedule your 1:1 meetings with the ConnectMe app.
EDGE Roundtables - have engaging conversations and solve problems in a small group of your peers.
Allocate Meetings - a new matchmaking meetings program. Tell us your preferences and interests and we'll do the rest. All you need to do is show up.
Not your normal event
We want you to have fun! Join your fellow attendees for beachside yoga, wine tastings, the poolside party and drinks receptions, sandcastle-building, mentor-mentee speed dating and more!
You won't just gain invaluable insights and make new connections at EDGE, you'll leave with lasting memories.
Who's on stage?
Our speakers are hands-on leaders actively driving change in their organizations, bringing real-world tactics and tools to grow your firm and serve your clients better.
2025 speakers include:
Michael Kitces, Kay Lynn Mayhue, Brent Brodeski, Cameron Dawson, Eric Balchunas and many more.
Who attends?
A quality and quantity of advisors you won't find anywhere else. Join 2,000+ wealth management decision makers, including 150+ CEOs and managing partners.
Our attendees represent RIAs, broker dealers, trust companies, institutional investors, family offices, asset managers, ETF issuers, tech vendors, index providers and more!
70% of advisors manage over $500 million in assets.
The insights you need
Get the latest on investing, technology and advice.
- Practical uses of AI for your practice
- Advanced lead generation tactics for RIAs
- Getting off zero in crypto investing
- Thematic picks for Trump 2.0
- Convergence of wealth & retirement at work
- Mastering succession planning
- And more!
EDGE Keynote, Alex Smith
Former NFL Player & Analyst at ESPN
There is no better model for perseverance than Alex Smith. After suffering a life-threatening injury to his right leg that nearly resulted in amputation, Smith’s return to the field is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in football history.
Hear Alex Smith talk about his NFL career, overcoming adversity and more on Day 1 from 4:30pm to 5:15pm.
Who's speaking at Wealth Management EDGE?
EDGE by the numbers
Quality and quantity. Access senior decision makers from the country's most elite RIA firms.
+
attendees
%
of firms attending manage more than $500M in assets
$T
total managed assets
+
advisors
$M
is the average AUM for firms with less than $5B
+
speakers
Jeremy Eisenstein
Managing Director
Goldman Sachs
I wouldn't miss it, I come every year. The content is phenomenal. There's no other conference out there as big or as insightful as EDGE. You're missing out if you don't attend.
Be seen. Be heard.
Gain new leads. Establish yourself as a thought leader. Elevate your brand.
Tell us your business goals and we'll help you achieve them. We’ll help you build a unique sponsorship package to put your company at the top of your buyers' minds. Opportunities are limited. Reach out now!