Sustainability Reporting Standards Training Course 2025
Upgrade your technical knowledge to successfully tackle evolving sustainability reporting standards and challenges. Learn how to integrate sustainability metrics into financial reporting, ensure compliance, and enhance the transparency and accountability of your corporate disclosures.
- IFRS S1: requirements for disclosure of sustainability-related financial information
- IFRS S2: climate-related disclosures based on TCFD recommendations
- ESRS disclosure requirements
- Interoperability between ESRS and IFRS
Get your technical questions answered face-to-face
Learn how to navigate the challenges and implications of new and updated standards by working through practical case studies and technical examples in a classroom setting.
Ask the expert your technical questions face-to-face, and take away best practice tips that are bespoke to your organisation and its reporting challenges.
Demonstrate your continued professional development
Attendance at this training course may be used to claim CPD from your professional body.
This course includes 12 hours of content.
Informa is the world’s leading provider of CPD and CPE certification. Attending this course will allow you to gain practical and methodical skills to develop your professional knowledge. Upon request, receive a certificate of attendance to facilitate your CPD submission with your professional membership organisation.
Overview of your training programme:
Day 1: Comprehensive Overview of IFRS S1 and IFRS S2
- Introduction to IFRS Sustainability Standards; key objectives and requirements
- IFRS S1: Disclosure requirements; governance, strategy, risk management, metrics
- IFRS S2: Disclosure requirements; climate-related physical and transition risks, emissions disclosures, scenario analysis
- Practical application across industries; industry-specific considerations
- Interactive case studies analysing disclosures prepared under IFRS S1 and S2
Day 2: Exploring ESRS and Its Interoperability with IFRS S1 and S2
- Introduction to ESRS
- Core Disclosure Requirements under ESRS
- Interoperability between ESRS and IFRS for consistent global reporting
- Tackling key challenges in reporting; data availability, assurance and verification, complexity in framework alignment
- Preparing for ESRS and IFRS reporting audits
- Interactive Workshop: Drafting a sustainability report that integrates ESRS and IFRS disclosures
Course leader: Sunil Kansal
Sunil Kansal is a recognised international speaker, frequently delivering insights on topics such as accounting standards, risk management, compliance, and industry trends. He is also an accomplished author, having contributed numerous technical articles and books addressing critical issues in the financial and regulatory landscape. As a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), Sunil combines deep technical expertise with practical industry knowledge, providing organisations with reliable guidance to meet complex reporting and valuation challenges.