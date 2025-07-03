Trade & Transaction Reporting Summit
Previous attendee
I really enjoyed attending the Trade & Transaction Reporting Summit, particularly the learning opportunities it provided. It was great to hear from a range of industry experts and gain insights into the latest regulatory developments and reporting trends.
Agenda highlights for 2025 included:
EMIR Refit: refining the process
- Understanding the need for firms to change and update their control frameworks
- Analysing the reporting process - were you able to implement day 2?
- Are there still open items?
- what are the remediation plans?
- Highlighting the continuing issues around back reporting and collateral valuation
T+1 settlement debate
- Assessing the impact of the UK adopting T+1
- Highlighting the importance of T+1 in gaining a competitive advantage against other world markets
Application of the UPI
- Highlighting the biggest issues that have come about now that this has become a standard across various jurisdictions
- Evaluating the industry readiness for UPIs
- How the UPI has helped in managing systemic risk
- Understanding how the use of a UPI may help streamline some of the MiFID data
MiFID 2.5
- Understanding how we must prepare for the threshold changes
- Exploring the changes to overall reporting and reference data
- Highlighting the relevance of conduct record keeping
- Looking at the extent to which we can distinguish between EMIR and MiFID
Data governance
- Understanding that an abundance of data is only useful once it is processed
- Is there too much data and not enough information?
SFTR
- Assessing the importance of data lineage and mapping
- Looking at why we need full end to end traceability
- How to refrain from overreporting
- Outlining the need for counterparties to become more collaborative
Reporting leads from the major banks and funds, as well as regulators, policy shapers and data experts who joined us in 2025 included:
