This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Trade & Transaction Reporting Summit
March 2026
London, UK
Menu
March 2026|London, UK

Trade & Transaction Reporting Summit

The premier event covering the hottest pieces of regulatory reporting across the UK and EU.

Find solutions to the latest challenges whilst connecting with the finest leads in the industry, specialising in EMIR Refit, SFTR, MiFIR, T+1 & more!

Download the agendaBecome a sponsor in 2026? Get in touch

Thank you to all those who attended this year

If you would like to be kept up to date with the latest event news, you can register your interest by downloading the 2025 event agenda here.

Previous attendee

I really enjoyed attending the Trade & Transaction Reporting Summit, particularly the learning opportunities it provided. It was great to hear from a range of industry experts and gain insights into the latest regulatory developments and reporting trends.

Agenda highlights for 2025 included:

EMIR Refit: refining the process

  • Understanding the need for firms to change and update their control frameworks
  • Analysing the reporting process - were you able to implement day 2?
    • Are there still open items?
    • what are the remediation plans?
  • Highlighting the continuing issues around back reporting and collateral valuation

T+1 settlement debate

  • Assessing the impact of the UK adopting T+1
  • Highlighting the importance of T+1 in gaining a competitive advantage against other world markets

Application of the UPI

  • Highlighting the biggest issues that have come about now that this has become a standard across various jurisdictions
  • Evaluating the industry readiness for UPIs
  • How the UPI has helped in managing systemic risk
  • Understanding how the use of a UPI may help streamline some of the MiFID data

MiFID 2.5

  • Understanding how we must prepare for the threshold changes
  • Exploring the changes to overall reporting and reference data
  • Highlighting the relevance of conduct record keeping
  • Looking at the extent to which we can distinguish between EMIR and MiFID

Data governance

  • Understanding that an abundance of data is only useful once it is processed
    • Is there too much data and not enough information?

SFTR

  • Assessing the importance of data lineage and mapping
  • Looking at why we need full end to end traceability
  • How to refrain from overreporting
  • Outlining the need for counterparties to become more collaborative
View the 2025 agenda

Related events

Sponsorship opportunities for 2026

We can tailor specific sponsorship and exhibition packages to help you meet and influence the people who are going to ensure the growth of your business now and in the future. With a clear understanding of your overall marketing strategy, we will work in partnership with you to develop a bespoke marketing solution to meet your objectives. We will ensure that you enjoy all the benefits of association with the right event, targeted at the right delegates, with a promotional package that underpins your marketing strategy.

We can provide flexible and tailored solutions to optimise your investment.

Contact Sade Soares to find out more