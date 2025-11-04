Trade & Transaction Reporting Nordics
Your one-stop shop to connect with regulators, banks and stakeholders to navigate MiFIR & EMIR reporting complexities.
Gain insights from ESMA, FSMA and Finanssivalvonta at the Nordic's exclusive trade & transaction reporting conference for implementing regulatory changes.
Forge valuable relationships with UK & European banks in one collaborative setting.
Why attend?
Meet with and learn from heads of regulatory reporting while benchmarking your practices against industry stakeholders.
Attracting the finest industry leaders in trade and transaction reporting from across the EU and UK, this event ensures you'll walk away with invaluable insights to meet the demands of today's regulatory landscape.
Absorb the latest regulatory insights from policymakers including ESMA, FSMA & Finanssivalvonta.
With the overarching theme of data, learn from these standard setters about how to map your data governance, ensuring highest quality standards for successful EMIR & MIFIR reporting.
Optimise your network at the annual get-together for trade & transaction reporting in the Nordics.
Make full use of our dedicated networking breaks to connect with industry peers and build valuable professional relationships that can help propel your career.
Leading policy-makers and regulators speaking include:
Trade & Transaction Reporting Nordics in numbers
The biggest trade and transaction reporting event in the Nordics & Baltics
Attendees focused on implementing regulatory reporting changes
Sessions led by various industry veterans across Europe designed to help you meet and exceed ESMA's regulatory standards
2024 Attendee
Swedbank AB
Good panels and speakers - very interesting topics - good mingle with peers
Sponsorship opportunities
We can tailor specific sponsorship and exhibition packages to help you meet and influence the people who are going to ensure the growth of your business now and in the future. With a clear understanding of your overall marketing strategy, we will work in partnership with you to develop a bespoke marketing solution to meet your objectives. We will ensure that you enjoy all the benefits of association with the right event, targeted at the right delegates, with a promotional package that underpins your marketing strategy.
We can provide flexible and tailored solutions to optimise your investment.