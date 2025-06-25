This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

CIPD - UAE Labour & Employment Law

Multiple Dates Available
In Person

UAE Labour & Employment Law

Your essential guide to managing workforce rights and risks under the evolving UAE labour laws

Sign up for our UAE Labour & Employment Law Programme

Delivered in partnership with leading law firm Clyde&Co, this course prepares HR practitioners to successfully handle common labour law issues and mitigate the impact of unforeseen events while protecting the rights of their workforce - from recruitment to termination.

Updated in March 2025, this course covers all the latest UAE labour and employment law developments initiated over the past year, when the Emirates announced series of major economic and social legal reforms that were slowly revealed throughout the year.

Empowering HR leaders to navigate UAE labour law with confidence - in partnership with Clyde&Co.

Key Learning Objectives

Understand the employment “lifecycle”

Consider the recruitment and immigration process in the UAE

Understand the impact of employment law at the start of the employment relationship

Gain an understanding of the minimum statutory employment rights and obligations

Gain an overview of the circumstances in which employment contracts may be terminated and the consequences of such termination

15 Sep 2025

2 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$3,395.00

$2,895.00

Book by 11 August
to save $500.00

Book Now

08 Dec 2025

2 days

08:30 14:30 Asia/Dubai

In Person

Dubai, UAE

English

$3,395.00

$2,395.00

Book by 29 September
to save $1,000.00

Book Now

Learn More About This Training Programme

What's included:

Learning materials - Learners will receive joining instructions 10 days before the programme, with some introductory pre-learning activities and additional course materials.

Who should attend?

This programme is suitable for HR professionals, administrators, and office managers seeking practical knowledge to confidently navigate UAE's legal landscape with ease and expertise.

Introducing CIPD

For over 100 years, the CIPD has championed better work and working lives. As the professional body for HR, L&D, and OD, it supports organisations by focusing on people. With 160,000+ members globally, it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

See the full agenda

