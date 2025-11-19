keyboard_arrow_right
Focus Day - Competition Law in Digital & AI Markets - CET (Central European Time, GMT+01:00)
Competition Law in Digital & AI Markets
08:30 - 09:00
Registration & Refreshments
09:00 - 09:10
Chair's Welcome & Introduction
09:10 - 09:50
A View from the Court
09:50 - 10:40
Digital Markets Act: Where are we Now?
10:40 - 11:05
Morning Coffee Break
11:05 - 11:55
Review of Enforcement at National Level
11:55 - 12:40
Digital Markets: What is the Scope for Private Enforcement?
12:40 - 13:40
Networking Lunch Break
13:40 - 14:25
Transatlantic Perspectives
14:25 - 15:10
AI: Industrial Policy & Competition Law Concerns
15:10 - 15:30
Afternoon Coffee Break
15:30 - 16:15
Merger Control in AI & Dynamic Markets
16:15 - 17:00
The Interplay between EU Data Act & Competition Law
17:00 - 17:05
Chair’s Closing Commentary and Close of Focus Day
17:05 - 18:35
Focus Day Drinks & Pre-Conference Welcome Drinks Reception
