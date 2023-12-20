Why Attend?



As the business world gets more complex, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations coupled with long-term relationships with all parties is extremely critical. Contracts are now considered vital as they not only instill high levels of confidence in the organisation you deal with, but also save the time and effort one might face in dealing with unpredictable concerns and arguments.

Informa’s Certificate in Contract Drafting for Non-Lawyers is a cutting-edge course that will equip you with an understanding of the different legal systems and practices in place in the Middle East. It will also guide you through a step-by-step process to understand, draft and negotiate a successful contact, whilst ensuring the interests of your organisation are well-protected and strengthen your expertise to build sound contractual relationships