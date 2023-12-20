This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Certificate in Contract Drafting for Non-Lawyers
18 - 20 December 2023,

Dubai, UAE or Live Online

Certificate in Contract Drafting for Non-Lawyers

A Step-By-Step Process To Eﬀectively Understand, Draft And Negotiate A Successful Contract

Understand the impact different legal systems have on contract drafting and interpretation

Why Attend?

As the business world gets more complex, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations coupled with long-term relationships with all parties is extremely critical. Contracts are now considered vital as they not only instill high levels of confidence in the organisation you deal with, but also save the time and effort one might face in dealing with unpredictable concerns and arguments. 

Informa’s Certificate in Contract Drafting for Non-Lawyers is a cutting-edge course that will equip you with an understanding of the different legal systems and practices in place in the Middle East. It will also guide you through a step-by-step process to understand, draft and negotiate a successful contact, whilst ensuring the interests of your organisation are well-protected and strengthen your expertise to build sound contractual relationships

Benefits Of Attending

  • Understand the impact different legal systems in the Middle East have on contract drafting and interpretation
  • Identify essential contract clauses, terms and conditions
  • Investigate the impact of e-commerce on digital transactions and contact formation Discover how to work with model and template contracts
  • Achieve the confidence and skills to properly review, understand and negotiate effective contracts
Is this course for you?

Who Should Attend

This course is designed for Managers who need to negotiate contracts, terms and discounts with outside suppliers of goods and services or manage contractor performance. This will include Purchasing, Procurement, Contract, Commercial, Sales or Marketing Managers/Supervisors and staff taking up such appointments for the first time. 

It will also be of benefit to those who have had little formal training in contracts, purchasing and negotiation and those who wish to consolidate their experience.

Course Requirements

Delegates must meet two criteria to be eligible for an lnforma Certificate of Completion for a course: 

  • Satisfactory attendance - delegates must attend all sessions of the course. Delegates who miss more than 1 hour of the course sessions will not be eligible to sit the course assessment 
  • Successful completion of the course assessment
Herbert

American lawyer and arbitrator who has more than 25 yearsof experience in the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries.

Commercial Manager, EMRILL, UAE

Informa Connect

Very knowledgeable from both theory and practice perspectives.