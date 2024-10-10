This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Certificate in Project Performance Reporting & Dashboards
7 - 10 October 2024

In Person or Live Digital

Certificate in Project Performance Reporting & Dashboards

The Recent Approaches in Steering Projects into Success

This four-day training course provides the participants with the knowledge, tools and skills required for project performance measuring and reporting through formal and interactive learning methods. Participants will master techniques for monitoring, forecasting, controlling, analysing and reporting on the project costs, time, quality and risks with the help of the Earned Value Management (EVM) Technique

Understand the big picture of project status / performance • Apply the required trade-offs between project constraints (e.g. time and cost) to ensure project success • Learn to measure, forecast and control project performance by employing EVM techniques • Develop useful and understandable project reports • Create real-time project reporting dashboards to facilitate decision making 

This workshop-styled course is especially suitable for those who need to be more effective in projects across functions, and stages to understand the performance of the projects at all levels. Attending this course will benefit a wide range of roles, such as (but not limited to) Project Managers and Sponsors, Program and Portfolio Managers, Project Control Officers, Project Planners and Schedulers, Project Coordinators among others.

Program level: Intermediate

Delivered by Hossam

Hossam is an international consultant, instructor, and speaker for the program, project management, and business transformation.


