Certificate in Project Performance Reporting & Dashboards
The Recent Approaches in Steering Projects into Success
Sign Up for our Professional Certificate in Project Performance Reporting & Dashboards
Learn through lectures, discussions, and real-life case study scenarios
Why Attend?
This four-day training course provides the participants with the knowledge, tools and skills required for project performance measuring and reporting through formal and interactive learning methods. Participants will master techniques for monitoring, forecasting, controlling, analysing and reporting on the project costs, time, quality and risks with the help of the Earned Value Management (EVM) Technique
Benefits Of Attending
Understand the big picture of project status / performance • Apply the required trade-offs between project constraints (e.g. time and cost) to ensure project success • Learn to measure, forecast and control project performance by employing EVM techniques • Develop useful and understandable project reports • Create real-time project reporting dashboards to facilitate decision making
Is this course for you?
Who Should Attend
This workshop-styled course is especially suitable for those who need to be more effective in projects across functions, and stages to understand the performance of the projects at all levels. Attending this course will benefit a wide range of roles, such as (but not limited to) Project Managers and Sponsors, Program and Portfolio Managers, Project Control Officers, Project Planners and Schedulers, Project Coordinators among others.
Course Information
Program level: Intermediate
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TRAINING COURSE
Delivered by Hossam
Hossam is an international consultant, instructor, and speaker for the program, project management, and business transformation.
Run this course in-house
For over 29 years, Informa Connect Academy’s customised training solutions have helped organisations deliver tailored learning in different languages to suit every requirement