Climate Risk Reporting
Europe's biggest climate reporting event
Join 400 reporting leads, investors and reporting experts as they meet their ISSB, transition planning and wider reporting requirements.
2025 discussed the evolving disclosure requirements to prepare for the implementation of new standards.
Implement the move from TCFD to ISSB
Understand how preparers are adjusting their reporting to meet the ISSB requirements
Develop your credible transition plans
Gauge investor expectations and benchmark your plans for a credible net zero strategy
Stay on top of all climate reporting obligations
Learn how firms are juggling ISSB, TPT, CSRD, SEC, CDP, GRI, CSDDD and all reporting requirements.
Influential reporting leads and investors who spoke in 2025 included:
Understand the evolving requirements at Europe's biggest climate reporting event
Hundreds of preparers of reports
Our attendees are drawn from both the user and preparer side of reporting.
We receive those who are holding the pen on reports; heads of sustainability, non-financial reporting, risk, communications, compliance and legal. They gain the tools to meet requirements and compare their efforts.
Connect with the investors
We also receive the investment leads specifically focused on sustainability.
Heads of sustainable investing, responsible investing and impact investing from banks, asset managers and asset owners attend. They use the event to shape reporting outputs and unearth investment opportunities.
The best opportunity to network
Europe's biggest climate risk reporting event has been growing YOY for five years.
With no cost for users and preparers of reports, the audience is hugely skewed towards those who are working day-to-day with sustainability reports. This will be your best opportunity to meet the industry.
TPT, CSRD and wider reporting
The scope of the event has broadened from solely looking at TCFD.
We now cover the huge amount of reporting requirements that preparers face. This includes mandatory, voluntary and future reporting requirements. Join the discussion to speed interoperability and ease the burden.
Benchmark your transition plans
Compare your progress and intentions for your transition plans with your peers.
Benchmark your progress against theirs and understand how they are also approaching financial planning and delivering business transformation post-reporting.
ISSB annual keynote
For the 5th year running, the ISSB will be outlining their progress and future plans.
You will hear directly how this will affect you and how you should prepare and enact the changes. Position yourself now to ease future deadlines. Your future self will thank you for it!
2025 covered how to progress your reporting obligations
Understand how preparers have been meeting holistic reporting requirements
- Sustainability reporting leads will be sharing how they are adapting to ISSB requirements
- Learning the major changes and your requirements in the move from TCFD to ISSB
- Take away the information and connections you need to speed your reporting projects
Stay ahead of upcoming reporting developments
- Understand which reporting requirements are heading your way
- Position yourself to meet the reporting requirements as they become mandatory
- Ensure sufficient preparedness now to meet future requirements
Conduct your supplier overview in one day
- Meet the vendors who can assist you gain data and complete your reports
- Get a thorough sense of the options on the market in just one day
- Build genuine connections with the people behind the solutions instead of online requests
- Quickly identify the best solutions to progress without back and forth
Increase your contact book of sustainability and investing leads
- Meet the heads of sustainability, non-financial reporting, sustainable investing and impact Investing
- Create connections now for future work and career benefit
- Build a support network so you can collaborate and stay on top of progress and best practice
Benefit from insights into investor expectations
- Hear from investors as to what they are expecting from investment opportunities
- Shape your reports to highlight the areas of biggest investor concern
- Structure your sustainability reporting and function to assist access to finance
Climate Risk Reporting 2025 covered all the topics you needed to meet evolving reporting requirements
Project delivery
Reporting interoperability
Acting on reports
Over and under disclosure
Shaping investment themes
Meeting CSRD requirements
Value chain & scope 3 reporting
Setting corporate governance
Transition planning: Finances
Transition planning: Reporting
Transition planning: Transformation
Adaptation and resilience
Forming a strategy
Decision-useful data
Moving from TCFD to ISSB
CSDDD & horizon scanning
