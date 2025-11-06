This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Climate Risk Reporting
March 2026
London, United Kingdom
March 2026|London, United Kingdom

Climate Risk Reporting

Europe's biggest climate reporting event

Join 400 reporting leads, investors and reporting experts as they meet their ISSB, transition planning and wider reporting requirements.

Thank you to all those who attended in 2025!

If you would like to be kept up to date with the latest event news, you can register your interest by downloading the 2025 agenda here.

2025 discussed the evolving disclosure requirements to prepare for the implementation of new standards.

Implement the move from TCFD to ISSB

Understand how preparers are adjusting their reporting to meet the ISSB requirements

Develop your credible transition plans

Gauge investor expectations and benchmark your plans for a credible net zero strategy

Stay on top of all climate reporting obligations

Learn how firms are juggling ISSB, TPT, CSRD, SEC, CDP, GRI, CSDDD and all reporting requirements.

View the 2025 agenda

Climate Risk Reporting in numbers

+

Attendees in 2025

Speakers in 2025 at Europe's biggest climate reporting event

Sponsors in 2025 - enquire about 2026 sponsorship through our sponsorship page

Understand the evolving requirements at Europe's biggest climate reporting event

Hundreds of preparers of reports


Our attendees are drawn from both the user and preparer side of reporting.

We receive those who are holding the pen on reports; heads of sustainability, non-financial reporting, risk, communications, compliance and legal. They gain the tools to meet requirements and compare their efforts.

Connect with the investors


We also receive the investment leads specifically focused on sustainability.

Heads of sustainable investing, responsible investing and impact investing from banks, asset managers and asset owners attend. They use the event to shape reporting outputs and unearth investment opportunities.

The best opportunity to network


Europe's biggest climate risk reporting event has been growing YOY for five years.

With no cost for users and preparers of reports, the audience is hugely skewed towards those who are working day-to-day with sustainability reports. This will be your best opportunity to meet the industry.

TPT, CSRD and wider reporting


The scope of the event has broadened from solely looking at TCFD.

We now cover the huge amount of reporting requirements that preparers face. This includes mandatory, voluntary and future reporting requirements. Join the discussion to speed interoperability and ease the burden.

Benchmark your transition plans


Compare your progress and intentions for your transition plans with your peers.

Benchmark your progress against theirs and understand how they are also approaching financial planning and delivering business transformation post-reporting.

ISSB annual keynote


For the 5th year running, the ISSB will be outlining their progress and future plans.

You will hear directly how this will affect you and how you should prepare and enact the changes. Position yourself now to ease future deadlines. Your future self will thank you for it!

View the full 2025 agenda

2025 covered how to progress your reporting obligations

Climate Risk Reporting 2025 covered all the topics you needed to meet evolving reporting requirements

Project delivery

Reporting interoperability

Acting on reports

Over and under disclosure

Shaping investment themes

Meeting CSRD requirements

Value chain & scope 3 reporting

Setting corporate governance

Transition planning: Finances

Transition planning: Reporting

Transition planning: Transformation

Adaptation and resilience

Forming a strategy

Decision-useful data

Moving from TCFD to ISSB

CSDDD & horizon scanning

View the full 2025 agenda

SFR: Sustainable Finance & Regulation

Climate Risk Reporting is part of the Sustainable Finance & Regulation (SFR) series.

SFR run a number of events across the year, including Europe's biggest climate risk conference which attracts over 400 attendees. We also run large-scale events on TNFD, CSRD, SFDR and wider reporting issues.

This means we have fantastic connections with non-financial reporting and sustainable investing leads across Europe.

SFR is part of Informa; FTSE 100 listed and the world's biggest events company.

Learn more about the series

